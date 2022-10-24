Roswell police get grants to buy new body armor

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department is purchasing new bulletproof vests for its officers.

The Roswell City Council approved a resolution Oct. 11 to accept a U.S. Department of Justice grant for $24,864 to pay half the cost for replacing out-of-date police vests over the next two years.

The Police Department will also use the funds to purchase new vests for officers it anticipates hiring. In total, the initiative will cost $49,729.50. But, the agency’s human officers aren’t the only ones getting new protection.

At the Oct. 11 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to formally accept three ballistic K9 vests from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation, valued at $1,550 each, or a total of $4,650.

While unrelated, the donation was accepted four days after Georgia State Patrol K9 Officer Figo was fatally shot during a homicide investigation in Clayton County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, law enforcement was trying to take the suspect into custody when he suddenly shot K9 Figo. Troopers and deputies returned fire, and the suspect was killed at the scene.

