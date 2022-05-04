Roswell police charge 12 for illegal street racing, damaging patrol car

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department has charged 12 suspects, including a 17 and 20-year-old from North Fulton, for their involvement in an intersection takeover on Easter Sunday.

Both the juvenile, of Alpharetta, and Taylor Levey, of Roswell, are facing at least one charge of city ordinance – non-driver participation in street racing and/or reckless driving exhibitions. The other suspects, ranging in age from 18 to 26 years old, are all from outside North Fulton, and at least one remains at-large.

Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said on May 4 that warrants have been obtained for 21-year-old Jhoan Castro-Delgado, of Bethlehem, but he is not yet in custody. He is facing charges of reckless stunt driving, fleeing and attempting to elude and driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to an incident report obtained by the Herald, at around 6:30 p.m. on April 17, Cherokee County 911 notified the Roswell Police Department that street racers had moved over to the Houze Road and Rucker Road intersection after being seen in the area of Arnold Mill Road and Cox Road.

The report states Roswell Police Officer A. Halm began making her way east on Rucker Road and activated her emergency lights and siren, when she came across a black Infiniti doing doughnuts at the intersection. In an attempt to flee, the Infiniti allegedly proceeded toward Halm’s patrol vehicle and into oncoming traffic.

“A group of spectators then surrounds Officer Halm’s patrol vehicle and begin to kick it,” the report states. “… Fearing for her safety, Officer Halm put her vehicle into drive and drove into the intersection. Most of the suspects ran off at this point.”

Halm stated she was not harmed but that her vehicle had sustained damage, including on the rear driver side quarter panel near the gas cap, where there were visible boot prints and damage to the metal, the report states.

Lupo said that through a collaborative investigation with the Roswell Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit, local law enforcement partners and the community, they were able to charge 12 suspects “thus far.”

Those charged are:

Anthony Marquez-Argueta, 21, of Atlanta – interference with government property, obstruction of law enforcement officers and obstructing highways;

Luis Perea-Perez, 26, of Marietta – reckless stunt driving and driving on suspended driver’s license;

Juan Christopher Torres Herrera, 19, of Lawrenceville – reckless stunt driving and driving on suspended driver’s license;

Jhoan Castro-Delgado, 21, of Bethlehem (warrants obtained, not yet in custody) – reckless stunt driving, fleeing and attempting to elude and driving on wrong side of road;

Nikolas Fernandez, 19, of Lilburn – city ordinance – non-driver participation in street racing and/or reckless driving exhibitions;

Taylor Levey, 20, of Roswell – city ordinance – non-driver participation in street racing and/or reckless driving exhibitions;

Osman Yildirim, 18, of Marietta – city ordinance – non-driver participation in street racing and/or reckless driving exhibitions;

Juvenile female, 17, of Alpharetta – city ordinance – non-driver participation in street racing and/or reckless driving exhibitions;

Kevin Valencia, 19, of Smyrna – city ordinance – non-driver participation in street racing and/or reckless driving exhibitions;

Mario Ruiz, 18, of Buford – city ordinance – non-driver participation in street racing and/or reckless driving exhibitions;

Ericka Rodriguez-Caba, 22, of Sugar Hill – city ordinance – non-driver participation in street racing and/or reckless driving exhibitions;

Jose Serna-Ruvalcaba, 19, of Lawrenceville – city ordinance – disorderly conduct.

Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said the arrests send a clear message that “reckless and stunt driving in our cities won’t be tolerated.”

“RPD has gathered a wealth of video and photographic evidence, both from our own investigator’s diligent work and the public, all of which we’ve shared with our neighboring jurisdictions for additional charges where applicable,” Conroy said.

Anyone with additional information about this incident or the whereabouts of outstanding suspect Castro-Delgado is asked to contact the Roswell Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 770-640-4100 or TrafficEnforcement@roswellgov.com. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.