Roswell police arrest suspects in fraud scheme, search for more victims

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department has made multiple arrests in an extensive, million-dollar fraud scheme and is looking for more victims.

In early June, Roswell detectives began an investigation into reported rental fraud at a property in the 900 block of Pine Grove Road.

As the investigation progressed, Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said detectives uncovered “an expansive fraudulent business scheme” that resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Earnest “Nesto” Williams, of Atlanta, and 46-year-old Ericka King, of Smyrna, who is also known as Ericka Hughley and Ericka Hughley Rothschild.

Lupo said the suspects were arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on a host of fraud, forgery, and theft charges. He added that a large portion of their efforts focused on running shell companies, many devoted to business growth, development and coaching.

Police said Williams and King would draw in victims with the anticipation of growing their brands, missions, or life goals, and receive significant payments for goods and services that were never provided.

So far, Lupo said detectives have uncovered over a dozen victims with a combined monetary/property loss exceeding $1 million. Detectives believe there is a strong likelihood Williams and King took advantage of many others.

Roswell police encourage anyone with additional information about the case or possible victims to contact Officer Fields at nfields@roswellgov.com or 770-640-4455. Anonymous information be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.