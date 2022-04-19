Roswell police arrest father in accidental shooting

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested 21-year-old Arnijae Stroud of Griffin after an investigation into the accidental shooting of a 2-year-old boy.
Officers were dispatched April 15 to a report of a 2-year-old shot at a residence in the 100 block of Millbrook Circle. Officers found the victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and immediately began providing lifesaving aid. They were soon assisted by Roswell Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel. The child was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.
Preliminary information indicates that Stroud, the victim’s father, was manipulating a handgun in the bedroom of the residence and unintentionally shot the child. Stroud was arrested and transported to the Fulton County Jail, where he was booked on charges of reckless conduct and second-degree cruelty to children.
“I am incredibly proud of the work of our entire team of first responders, including 911, police, fire, and medical staff who worked seamlessly to save the life of this young boy,” Police Chief James Conroy said. “This was a terrible but entirely preventable accident, and serves as a stark reminder of the need for extreme care and responsibility in the handling of firearms.”
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.