Roswell pledges $2 million for Grove Way housing development

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council approved a resolution to support the Roswell Housing Authority with $2 million in grants, loans and infrastructure assistance at an April 11 City Council meeting.

The Roswell Housing Authority explained that the resolution is focused on the units at 199 Grove Way in the Pelfrey Pines public housing development. The development has 40 one-bedroom units set aside for tenants who make less than 80 percent of the area’s median income.

The units, designated for seniors and people with disabilities, were declared structurally unsound by the City of Roswell in March 2022. Residents had to vacate the property over the following months. Now, the Roswell Housing Authority is looking to redevelop Grove Way.

Project plans show the capacity would grow from 40 to 102 units. The residents who left the property in 2022 would have the “first right of refusal” to return to Grove Way once it’s redeveloped, Councilwoman Lee Hills said.

Hills said she supports the Roswell Housing Authority and their long-term efforts to help the residents of Grove Way.

“I hate that we have people that are in that capacity that need this kind of support and help, but I am glad, and I am happy that the mayor and council has embraced the opportunity to redevelop an area that is in bad need of repair,” Hills said.

Roswell Housing Authority Chair Karen Parrish said the board needs the city to show formal support through the resolution so it can apply for a tax credit by May 19. The tax credit, which requires proof of project funding, will help the housing authority with the nearly $30 million redevelopment.

Low-Income Housing Tax Credits give local agencies the authority to issue tax credits for the acquisition, rehabilitation or new construction of rental housing targeted to lower-income households.

Councilman Mike Palermo said he was hesitant to pass the resolution because it had not been discussed in any committee meetings prior to April 11.

“When you have residents seeing that we’re finding a way to support with $2 million, that’s something I would have preferred going to committee and there being a robust discussion,” Palermo said.

The councilman said more discussion could show a dedication to safety and fiscal responsibility. He asked for the matter to be placed on the next committee meeting agenda and deferred to the next City Council meeting on April 24.

Parrish said the timeline makes her nervous because it’s “very fast” and edges up to the May 19 deadline, but she understands the need for public comment.

“We just have to have some kind of assurance that we’re moving forward,” Parrish said.

Councilwoman Hills clarified that the resolution to support Roswell Housing Authority is “just a commitment” that does not nail down specifics. The $2 million loan commitment would only be spent if the housing authority receives the tax credit.

Even with the $2 million commitment, the Roswell Housing Authority would be millions of dollars short for the redevelopment project. Parrish said the group is looking to grant programs and appropriations from the Senate.

With Councilwoman Christine Hall acting as Mayor pro tempore in Mayor Kurt Wilson’s absence, all councilmembers except for Palermo voted in favor of the resolution.

“My opposition was not due to the underlying intent, more so just the process and discussion,” Palermo said.

More Coverage You can read more about 199 Grove Way here.

In other business, the City Council moved forward with an agreement to let Fulton County run municipal elections in 2023. Councilmembers approved the second reading of the resolution and discussed the addition of a second early voting location.

Fulton County’s earlier proposal only offered one early voting location, removing the East Roswell Library which has served as an early voting location in years past.

Councilman Palermo has been a strong advocate for two early voting locations to increase voter access in Roswell. In the first reading of the Fulton County agreement, he added a secondary resolution that would create an East Roswell early voting location.

The agreement proposed by Fulton County has a $814,420 price tag for the 2023 elections and possible runoff elections. With Palermo’s addendum of an East Roswell location, the cost increases to $886,502.

Councilwoman Sarah Beeson suggested that the city look for a “cost-sharing agreement” with neighboring cities Alpharetta and Johns Creek, who would benefit from the East Roswell voting location.

“No one votes in a vacuum,” Beeson said.

The councilmembers were open to the suggestion but focused on the addition of a second location to the April 11 resolution. The council unanimously approved the resolution with the added East Roswell voting location.