Roswell officials to consider adoption of first Strategic Plan

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is moving forward in the process to adopt its first citywide strategic plan.
Following a May 12 City Council work session where a consensus of revisions to the plan were discussed, consultant Management Partners is updating the plan. A resolution will be brought forward to the City Council June 14 to officially adopt the strategic plan.
If the plan is adopted, city department directors will devise their own strategies to meet the objectives. The departmental strategies would then also go before the City Council for adoptions.
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry said she is looking forward to this next step and to seeing the community’s priorities directly reflected in city policies, programs and services.
“After extensive public outreach in the summer of 2019, we received more than 7,000 comments on what the community feels the priorities for Roswell should be for the next five years,” Henry said. “This process was important to me because it tells our elected officials and city staff what our citizens see as priorities for our community. We will now have a roadmap to achieve those goals.”
The mayor said elected officials will consult the plan during the budget process to ensure tax dollars are being spent on priorities set by citizens.
Roswell began its strategic planning process with extensive community engagement in the summer of 2019. The city and its consultant held numerous listening and visioning sessions with stakeholders that included residents and business owners. The sessions were held throughout the community to collect public sentiment about how the city should chart its future.
In addition, the city’s online portal for submitting comments and ideas drew more than 7,000 comments from more than 2,100 participants. A final community summit was held that fall with the public to share the information and create the community’s vision and value statements to share with elected officials.
Following that community summit, the mayor and council held a number of work sessions to discuss and come to a consensus on a vision, mission, organizational values and goals for the city.
The plan that will go before the City Council for final approval June 14 highlights eight goals that address transportation, community growth, economic development, city services, collaboration and community engagement, safety, governance and organizational excellence, and quality of life.
