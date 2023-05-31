Roswell officials pushes forward on Canton Street task force

ROSWELL, Ga. — After tense discussion between the Roswell mayor and City Council at the May 23 Community Development and Transportation Committee meeting, the city is moving forward with creation of a task force to address plans to close Canton Street to vehicles.

The original city plan to turn the highly trafficked street into a “pedestrian promenade” on weekends over the summer sparked controversy among officials, residents and Canton Street business owners across three public meetings.

At a May 19 City Council workshop, councilmembers agreed to create a taskforce to “come up with a plan” for Canton Street that addresses issues like traffic, parking, business revenue and timing.

Two Canton Street business owners, John Michael Brunetti of Rock ‘N’ Taco and Jenna Aronowitz of 1920 Tavern, proposed a separate task force composed of business owners. They proposed a three-week timeline to get perspectives from “everyone” and return to the city with recommendations.

At the May 23 committee meeting, the council appointed City Administrator Randy Knighton to create a framework for the task force, including the selection process.

The recommendations for the task force, gathered by Knighton and other city staff were to be presented to the City Council on May 30.

City Councilman Mike Palermo said the task force was a “great idea,” but he stressed the group will not make official decisions.

“They were not elected by the people of Roswell,” Palermo said. “The decision ultimately has to be made by City Council.”

Councilman Peter Vanstrom took issue with the one-week timeline, saying he “does not understand the rush.”

“I want to assure (residents) that we’re not rushing to get ahead of them by any stretch,” Vanstrom said.

Palermo said the timeline could be pushed to the next committee meeting in June but cautioned against “death by committee.” He said somebody opposed to the concept could postpone action indefinitely.

Mayor Kurt Wilson resisted the idea that the timeline is a “rush,” calling the statement “political fodder.”

Wilson said when the businesses presented a three-week timeline for their informal task force suggestions, and they did it under the assumption that the city would have its own task force.

“I don’t think they thought we would be tripping all over ourselves creating a task force,” Wilson said.

In a released statement on behalf of a group of Canton Street business owners and residents, 1920 Tavern owner Aronowitz argued against the short timeline.

“We are pleased the mayor and council will be creating a taskforce and hope we will all get a chance to be on it, however we’re not fond of the rush they’re putting on this process yet again,” Aronowitz said. “This kind of decision involves a lot of businesses and residents and significant investments in the community, this needs to be done slowly and carefully.”

Aronowitz echoed her previous statements that closing Canton Street should not even be an option until the city addresses parking and traffic downtown.

With the three-week timeline for the business owner task force, Mike Palermo said the weeklong task force assignment for city staff makes the most sense.

Councilman Vanstrom disagreed, citing other projects, like the city’s general obligation bonds and fiscal year 2024 budget approval process, as more pressing responsibilities.

“I just feel like there’s no reason to have to hurry and have it done in seven days,” Vanstrom said.

Wilson called the statement unbelievable.

“It’s political grandstanding,” the mayor said.

Councilwoman Sarah Beeson said the process was a rush — she first heard about the plan as a serious option on April 17 with a start date of Memorial Day weekend, six weeks later.

“That’s pretty quick,” Beeson said.

The councilwoman alleged that she had been left out of some email communications regarding the road closure, a maneuver she called “disingenuous.”

Mayor Wilson called the comment “highly charged,” and said the rest of the council was part of the fast timeline decision. He apologized to the councilwoman for leaving her out of communications.

With the motion approved, City Administrator Knighton said staff will create a document that creates a necessary apparatus for the task force for the City Council to review.