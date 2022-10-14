Roswell officials lay out costs, stress importance of bond initiatives

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council hosted the second of 10 public information meetings about the three bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot that would fund nearly $180 million in upgrades to parks, public safety and downtown parking.

Speaking before a crowd of residents Oct. 4 at Hembree Park, Mayor Kurt Wilson said the City of Roswell had issued $96.8 million in general obligation bonds since 1988. All have been paid off.

The three bonds proposed this time around total $179.6 million.

“Ultimately, we as residents will make the decision,” Wilson said. “Somebody asked me last night, ‘Well, what happens if it gets turned down?’ Then it gets turned down. The will of our residents is what we respect. We’re not advocating yes or no, but I will say as a resident that investing in the city, from my perspective, makes sense.”

Voters will decide between a $107.6 million bond for recreation and parks, bike/pedestrian improvements and sidewalks; a $52 million bond for a new police and fire headquarters and new fire stations; and a $20 million bond for a new parking deck in historic downtown Roswell. Residents will vote on each question individually.

Over the past couple of months, elected officials have been touting a reduction in property taxes after adopting a rollback tax rate of 4.463 mills, the lowest rate in 35 years. However, if either of the bonds are approved, property taxes will surely increase.

Property tax impact

Broken down, the $107.6 million bond for parks and bicycle and pedestrian improvements would cost the average property owner with a home valued at $450,000 about $205 per year, or $17.08 a month, in additional property taxes. The $52 million bond for public safety would cost $99 per year, or $8.25 per month. And, the $20 million bond for downtown parking would add $38 per year, or $3.17 per month, to a tax bill.

If all three are approved, the average Roswell homeowner could see their property taxes increase by about $342 per year over the next 30 years.

Director of Finance Ryan Luckett told Appen Media that if any of the bond issues fail, the city is limited in finding a back-door funding source for the projects, such as a “lease-purchase” plan, for the next four years. The city can, however, reintroduce the bond issue again in a subsequent election.

Luckett also said that payments on bonds, assessed to property owners, is not eligible for any of the city’s homestead exemptions, meaning residents will be assessed the full taxable value of their homes against the tax rate set to pay on the bonds. The only exception is the disabled veteran exemption, which is eligible for a reduced assessment against both the city’s general mill levy and the levy set to pay back the bonds.

Luckett said the city won’t know the actual interest rate on the bonds until they are issued, but that it’s likely the city would issue the bonds in two to three phases over several years, not all at once.

To provide an estimate of interest expense, the city is assuming an interest rate of 5 percent for a 30-year term. Assuming the full $179.6 million is issued all at once, Luckett said the city would pay approximately $173 million in interest over 30 years.

Heads of city departments that would benefit from the bond funding were on hand at the Oct. 4 meeting to explain why they think the bonds are needed.

Parks bond

The City Council approved a five-year park master plan Sept. 26 that includes a complete inventory and assessment and long-term projection of what it would take the city to maintain its existing park facilities over the next 20 years.

Director of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Jeff Leatherman said the reality is that facilities like Hembree Park and East Roswell Park were built in the ‘90s and have a lot of deferred maintenance. He said the $107.6 million bond would help his department replace all of its facilities’ grass fields with synthetic fields, bring the lights up to current standard to make them more efficient and update the irrigation infrastructure.

“This park in particular (Hembree Park) was opened the year I graduated from high school,” Leatherman said. “That just gives you some perspective. I have a junior right now in high school. Groveway Community Park is very similar but has a little bit less of a need for improvements.”

At Woodstock Park, Leatherman said synthetic soccer fields could help prevent puddles from forming near the soccer goals. Right now, it doesn’t matter how hard maintenance staff work, because the wear and tear in those fields can’t keep up with the volume of the kids playing. He said the bond could also be used to replace the 50-meter Olympic-size pool at Roswell Area Park.

Michael Linton, a 38-year resident, encouraged the City Council at the meeting to support the project and referenced Roswell visionaries like former Mayor W.L. “Pug” Mabry and former Councilmen Don White, Ralph DeLong, Harold Smith, Frank Wilbanks and Winston Dobbs who had the foresight to build the Olympic-size pool in the first place.

“When I moved here, we had a 3-meter board there,” Linton said. “Fast forward a little bit to 1996 when the Olympics were here. The State of Georgia had three Olympic-size pools, and the Fiji Olympic team trained here in Roswell because of that. That tool is incredibly unique and an incredibly valuable asset.”

Linton said that in 2017, a German corporation estimated it would cost approximately $3 million to enclose the pool so local high school swimmers and divers could practice in the winter without having to travel outside the city.

“I’m begging you,” Linton said. “Please paint with bold colors, not pale pastels, and make this happen in Roswell.”

Lastly, Leatherman said about $20 million in the bond has been set aside for park trail and connectivity projects at Seven Branches Park, Big Creek Park, Oxbo Trail Connectivity and Smith Plantation Trails.

Police, fire bond

Earlier this year, the City Council began transitioning to a full-time fire department after historically employing only part-time firefighters.

Fire Chief Joe Pennino said the city recently finished hiring 21 fire captains, including two from Alpharetta, who will supervise the city’s seven fire stations full time. The other 19 fire captains previously worked part-time for the Roswell Fire Department.

“This is a huge historic moment for the city,” Pennino said.

But, it still needs the facilities to be able to better serve the community, he said. While some fire stations need to be moved, others need to be completely remodeled or rebuilt like Station 22 off Crabapple Road which was built on less than .6 acres in 1975 and requires the road to be shut down after a call to park the fire truck back into its bay. There are also gaps in coverage in certain areas like southwest Roswell.

Pennino said firefighters are having to share sleeping quarters and lack storage space in the kitchen. The Roswell Fire Department, he said, even spent $4,500 last year to fix a sewer issue with the septic tank only to have another backup, so that it’s now having to jet it once a month. Since a portion of the sewer line under the foundation needs to be replaced, the department must decide whether to continue with repairs or rebuild the fire station.

“We also currently have our Emergency Operation Center in City Hall in a converted meeting room,” Pennino said. “… We need places for the crew that’s not working to be sleeping, to cook, to shower. We can’t transmit out with our portable radios out of this studio.”

With a public safety complex, the fire department, police department and 911 call center could operate in one facility, reducing redundancy and increasing efficiencies in security and technology, he said.

Police Chief James Conroy said many officers are working out of make-shift offices in closets and old holding cells.

“We are bursting at the seams,” Conroy said. “… Being co-located is a no-brainer.”

Parking deck bond

Economic Development Director Darryl Connelly said the parking deck bond is really an economic development project because approximately 2.6 million people visit Canton Street every year. He said there are also about 1,400 employees and 143 businesses in the historic district.

“So, Canton Street is really the heart of Roswell,” Connelly said. “We have to make sure that it continues to be vibrant and that we provide people with parking spaces. There was a study that was done by the Downtown Development Authority in 2021 and they actually said that there is a need for public parking in the downtown area.”

While the location of the parking deck will not be disclosed until after the bond is approved, Connelly said it will be downtown, but not on City Hall property. The Historic Preservation Commission will be charged with approving the construction materials to support the character of the area.

Connelly said the city may also seek private-public partnerships. For example, if the parking deck costs $20 million and a developer agrees to cover half of it, then the city would only have to pay for the remaining $10 million. Connelly said about 70 percent of the parking tickets that are cashed and sold are from outside of Roswell, so city officials could potentially charge a fee to use the parking deck.

The city has several more upcoming meetings to discuss the projects in-depth with voters before the election. They are scheduled for Oct. 18 at Roswell Area Park, Oct. 25 at the Roswell Adult Recreation Center and Oct. 26 at St. Andrew Catholic Church. All of the meetings are from 7 to 9 p.m.

For questions about the proposed bond referendum, email Wilson and the City Council at roswellmayorandcouncil@roswellgov.com.

Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 17. Election Day is Nov. 8.

