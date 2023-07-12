Roswell offers warrant amnesty through July

ROSWELL, Ga. — Throughout the month of July, Roswell Municipal Court is offering warrant amnesty for people who come in person to pay outstanding fines and clear their arrest warrants.
The amnesty applies to those with arrest warrants after failing to appear in court or pay their fines for Roswell-based traffic violations, city ordinance violations and select state charges. The state charges include misdemeanor possession of marijuana, shoplifting, littering, drug related object possession and alcohol possession by minors.
The court will accept credit cards, personal checks, money orders and cashier’s checks. Payment will not be accepted over the phone — any phone calls regarding the program are part of a scam.
To confirm eligibility people can contact Roswell Court Services. Those who show up at court with an ineligible criminal charge may still be arrested, although the program is not designed to arrest people with inapplicable warrants.
Anybody eligible for warrant amnesty can visit suite 210 at Roswell City Hall on Hill Street in person, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.