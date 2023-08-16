Roswell offers free admission to its 3 historic home museums

ROSWELL, Ga. — Starting July 1, the city of Roswell will offer free admission to its three historic home museums, Barrington Hall, Bulloch Hall and Smith Plantation. Visitors can attend different events throughout the year including History Seek Saturdays, a series of interactive programs on the third Saturday of each month.
The programs include gold panning and the gold rush, 19th century dance and “exploring Black experiences.” Volunteers will be at the sites to answer questions, and a free cell-phone tour is available for download. Historic home staff recommend dedicating about one hour to each museum.
Ticketed 90-minute guided tours are available via appointment, starting at $8 for children 13 and up. Tickets will cost $6 for children aged 6-12 and are free for children 5 and under.
All three free-to-attend historic homes are on the National Register of Historic Places.
At 535 Barrington Dr., Barrington Hall is a museum and welcome center with a textile mill along Vickery Creek. The 7-acre space, known for its connection to Roswell’s founders the King family, is home to the oldest antebellum garden in Metro Atlanta.
Barrington Hall is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Bulloch Hall at 180 Bulloch Ave, an antebellum home linked to U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt’s mother Mittie Bulloch, has preserved interiors and outdoor gardens. The historic building also has a reproduction of slave quarters.
Bulloch Hall is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
The Smith Plantation, next to Roswell City Hall on Alpharetta Street uses a house and property to show the history of antebellum Roswell to the 1950s. Smith Plantation is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
In a statement, the city says that the free admission aims to encourage public engagement, community involvement and educational opportunities teaching about everyone who has lived and worked throughout Roswell’s history.
“This initiative is our way of giving back to the community and making our rich cultural heritage accessible to everyone,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said.