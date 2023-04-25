Roswell names Navy vet as chief operating officer

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell officials announced April 11 that Richard G. Rhinehart has been hired as the city’s chief operating officer. Rhinehart will work with city leadership to achieve goals set out by the mayor and City Council.
Rhinehart has worked in various leadership positions across the U.S. Navy, as a deputy commander of European Submarine Operations, commanding officer for various nuclear submarines and of a naval installation where he managed a $265 million annual budget and $334 million in construction projects. He also oversaw a 2,300-person team.
City Administrator Randy Knighton said Rhinehart’s experience building relationships, problem-solving, responding to needs and creating infrastructure will “be directly relevant to his work in Roswell.”
Rhinehart has also trained other Navy submarine leadership and worked as a senior operations manager for Amazon Web Services. He previously served as an assistant chief of staff for partnership at NATO Allied Maritime Command.
Rhinehart has a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Miami University in Ohio.
“Richard’s professional experience and training is unmatched,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said. “We’re excited to see how his leadership will help fortify the skills of our great team and create unique opportunities for the professional development of our staff.”