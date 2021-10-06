Roswell, Mountain Park reach agreement for fire services

ROSWELL, Ga. — After months of negotiations, the cities of Roswell and Mountain Park have reached a new public safety service agreement.
On Sept. 13, the Roswell City Council voted unanimously to provide the small, neighboring city with fire and rescue services. The contract does not include policing.
Under the new agreement, Mountain Park will pay Roswell $156 per resident, or $88,608 annually, for fire and rescue services, including fire suppression and fire inspection, and another $15,500 for emergency medical services.
Mayor Jim Still said Mountain Park is a small residential community that only has a volunteer fire department, which is why it requires outside help for fire and police services. The city sits just off Ga. 92 on the western edge of north Fulton County.
“To ensure the safety of our citizens,” Still said, “we had established an agreement with Roswell around 1998 for public safety, which included fire, police, ambulance and 911 services. At the time, we were paying approximately $25,000 per year for all these services.”
However, Roswell recently decided Mountain Park should pay the same amount for services as the citizens of Roswell. Still said before the most recent increase, Mountain Park was paying approximately $41,000 annually for all services, a price that was then increased to approximately $242,000 annually based on uncertified census numbers claiming Mountain Park had 649 residents.
“The population for Mountain Park has since been certified at 568,” Still said.
According to the new agreement, the per capita rate and population will be updated in January of each year, and the funds collected from Mountain Park will be deposited into Roswell’s General Fund. The agreement can be terminated with at least 30 days’ notice.
Meanwhile, Still said Sept. 20 that Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat has also agreed to provide policing services to Mountain Park at no additional cost because its residents are Fulton County taxpayers.
“We have one ‘post certified’ code compliance officer who responds to the typical day-to-day matters, and we are working to establish how he can complement their efforts in our policing,” Still said. “We are completely satisfied with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s efforts and are not seeking any other police services at this time.”
