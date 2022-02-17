Roswell mayor: ‘The charter conversation is over’

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson has temporarily killed a resolution to change the city charter in ways that would expand his power over key administrative appointments.
Within minutes of convening a committee meeting Feb. 15, Wilson asked to remove the resolution from the agenda, saying that he had been wrong to not seek public input before introducing the measure. The motion was seconded by Councilman Mike Palermo.
“The charter conversation is over, and I do think it’s a missed opportunity for the city, but again, I will say it’s my fault,” Wilson said. “It’s my fault for not following the process and not putting it out front and not informing the public and not giving the public an opportunity to weigh in on this, and that is why this issue is going to fail.”
A dozen residents spoke against the proposed changes at the Feb. 14 City Council meeting.
Wilson’s proposals included giving the mayor, rather than the city administrator, authority over department heads and altering the hiring and firing process for key positions within the city, like city manager, city clerk and city attorney.
Changes to city charters cannot be enacted without passing through a state legislative process in the Georgia General Assembly, which is currently in session through the first part of April.
Roswell Councilwoman Lee Hills said while none of the newly elected officials had campaigned on changing the city’s charter, it was something residents had asked for in the past. Council members Peter Vanstrom, Christine Hall, Will Morthland and Palermo agreed they would pursue the matter again in the future.
“A lot of folks that have served on this council – council member or mayor – have discovered that there’s some discrepancies that need to be ironed out that reflect the future of our city and how we plan to operate,” Hills said. “So, I’ll support that, whether it’s a commission or committee meetings, taking it to the public, gaining public input, and then ultimately making a decision for the best for our residents.”
Janet Russell, one of two residents who attended the committee meeting, thanked the mayor and City Council for tabling the resolution.
“It’s humbling to apologize,” Russell said. “We all make mistakes. I think what you heard last night was backlash from four years of deception. People in this community had gotten used to backroom politics, lies, disrespect and therefore, the people that were leading us lost our trust.”
“It’s never easy to clean up the mess that somebody left behind,” Russell continued. “However, I think we can do better. … And remember when you hear people saying I don’t believe you, you’re rotten, they’re not really [upset] at you. They’re [upset] at being lied to for the last four years plus, plus.”