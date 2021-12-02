Roswell Mayor proposes condemnation policy for future transportation projects

ROSWELL, Ga. — In one of her last moves before leaving office, Mayor Lori Henry is bringing forth a resolution for the use of eminent domain for transportation and other city projects.
The move is in response to a recommendation from the law firm Jarrard & Davis, which conducted an independent investigation into the circumstances that led to delays and multi-million-dollar cash settlements in the Oxbo Road realignment project.
During a Nov. 29 work session, Henry presented the resolution to the City Council, saying it was necessary because Roswell was “well-known” for being a city that never considered condemnation in transportation projects. The council is set to vote on the resolution at the Dec. 13 regular meeting.
“I think it’s only appropriate, because we have had such a strong stance in history with not allowing condemnation that we come up publicly saying that we accept this as a tool in our toolbox,” Henry said. “Not necessarily saying that we’re going to use it in every case, but that we in the City of Roswell consider it as a tool that we may need to use.”
The Jarrard & Davis report stated that throughout their investigation, it became clear the city never considered condemnation as a viable option for acquiring real property for the Oxbo project. Ruling out the use of condemnation as an option, investigators said, can result in overpayment for property interests.
City Attorney David Davidson said condemnation is basically the taking of a private person’s property for fair market value for redevelopment purposes but that it must be for public use, such as roads, sidewalks and parks. He said the last time he could remember the city authorizing or even considering using condemnation was in 2008.
“Since that time, there were many instances in committee meetings with former councils where the mayor would state the City of Roswell doesn’t condemn,” Davidson said. “Staff would say, ‘We know it’s the policy of the city not to condemn.’ When that happens, it leads to issues.”
Davidson also admitted the city had not been following Georgia law for the use of condemnation.
“That was an error on our part,” he said.
Investigators recommended that once the right-of-way for a project is determined and appraised, the city should consider condemnation as an option to acquire property rights if it is unable to secure them through negotiation. Otherwise, a property owner can ask for more than the property is worth.
The report stated that in 2018, for example, the city paid Southern Pines Construction Group LLC $300,000 for several parcels and access rights at 64 Maple Street, including parcels the company was still under contract to acquire from property owner Leslie Reed.
The city agreed that Southern Pines would first close on its transaction with Reed and then close on its transaction with the city. However, Southern Pines never closed on its transaction with Reed. Despite the breach of contract, it never refunded the city any of the money it had paid for the parcels, the report stated. Additionally, Reed accused the city of trespassing in 2020 after contractors began constructing stormwater drainage structures on her property.
In May, the city paid Reed another $299,000 for her property and access rights so that it could continue with the Oxbo Road realignment project, plus an additional $75,000 to tear down three buildings on the parcels.
Davidson said that under Georgia law, the city can present a property owner with an appraisal for their property, and the property owner can decide whether to accept the compensation or to take it to court. Regardless, Davidson said, there is a cost to filing condemnation.
And while the property owner is free to have their property appraised on their own, when the city files a condemnation proceeding, it puts up the money in the court and the court gives an order stating that the property belongs to the city.
“The person whose property you’re taking, they can argue over the money in court, but you have the property, and the project proceeds, so there are no delays,” Davidson said. “That was obviously not the case on our project, but it’s the right way to do it. There’s a reason that it’s set up like that.”
The city charter also states it can condemn inside or outside the corporate limits of the city for present or future use and for any corporate purpose deemed necessary by the governing authority.
“That’s in our charter, so for us to have the mentality or the unwritten policy that we can’t condemn, I think is an error,” Davidson said.
