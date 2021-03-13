ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Mayor Lori Henry recapped the challenges of 2020 and praised the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during her March 12 State of the City address hosted virtually by Roswell, Inc.

“It has been a trying year to say the least, but we are a resilient country and Roswell is a resilient community,” Henry said. “We continue to be a community that cared and supported one another. We lifted each other up in so many different ways over the past year.”

About one year ago, Henry declared a state of emergency in the city and formed an internal COVID-19 task force to ensure city services and programs could continue.

“I want you to know that during this trying time I have been in City Hall meeting with our emergency management team on a daily basis ensuring that services are uninterrupted,” Henry said. “Your safety and well-being are paramount to me.”

The Mayor’s Business Recovery Task Force was also launched to make suggestions to help local businesses through the pandemic.

The group spearheaded the city’s “come back safely” campaign in which businesses, residents and visitors pledged to take necessary safety precautions, like washing hands, social distancing, wearing face masks and staying home when ill, Henry said.

Roswell’s revenue decreased significantly over the last year, although the city adjusted and took a conservative approach to budgeting, Henry said. They city cut spending and postponed high dollar projects right away, she said.

“Some popular programs like road resurfacing and the opening of Mimosa Hall grounds were postponed, employee raises were taken out of the budget, and a temporary hiring freeze for open positions was instituted, discretionary spending halted,” Henry said.

During the budgeting process, city staff began quarterly reviews and made necessary adjustments to the city’s spending plan. Over the last nine months, the city has moved forward with some larger projects and has added other needs back into the budget.

Earlier in 2020, it was estimated that revenues would be down $9.2 million, but Henry said cost-cutting measures, and the $3.9 million the city received from the CARES Act, has reduced the shortfall to $2.4 million.

“The outlook for next year's budget is good,” Henry said.

The city has allocated $800,000 of its CARES Act reimbursement to provide grants to businesses and residents.

In response to social unrest around the nation, Henry established the Mayor’s Racial Equity Advisory Committee that seeks to examining ways to advance racial equity within Roswell.

Marches and protests were held in the city as the Black Lives Matter movement swept the country over the summer, and the community gathered to hold rallies against systemic racism, Henry said.

“But enjoying all of the beautiful things Roswell is, we must acknowledge and accept the fact that Roswell was built upon the enslavement of African Americans,” Henry said. “We have to acknowledge the historical role of government in creating and maintaining racial inequity.”

She added that aspect of Roswell’s history must be accepted in order to find solutions.

“I am looking forward to continuing the conversation and identifying areas where racial inequities need to be addressed and where there are opportunities to drive change,” Henry said.

While 2020 was challenging, Henry said the future looks bright for Roswell as residents are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are projecting a return to a sense of normalcy later this year.

“We at the city of Roswell are and have always been committed to our community in everything we do, and we have not been standing still during this pandemic,” Henry said. “We will get through this together and come out stronger on the other side. In the meantime, please take all of the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy.”