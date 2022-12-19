Roswell makes history with first full-time fire chiefs

ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents and officials gathered at Roswell City Hall to swear in the city’s first full-time fire captains on Dec. 9.

The first 21 full-time fire captains, dubbed the “Historic 21” by Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino, were sworn in at a ceremony in Roswell’s City Hall. After the ceremony, the newly installed captains and their families went downstairs for cake and refreshments.

In October, the Roswell City Council approved the Fire Department’s five-year strategic plan focused on making Roswell the “safest community in America.”

The plan was created following an analysis of gaps in the Fire Department caused by part-time staffing. Key issues were overworked part-time employees coming from their other jobs, a lack of available employees to respond to disasters and a lack of culture among the crew.

To solve the issues, the plan proposed a transition from part-time to full-time staff. There are full-time administrative and support employees, but part-time firefighters have serviced Roswell’s nearly 100,000 residents. In the past year alone, Pennino said the city has received over 10,000 calls for service.

The transition will happen over the next five years. Pennino said it’s a “logical next step” to accommodate the high demand.

The change is more than logistical, though. For Pennino, it represents a cultural shift for Roswell.

“Until now, the culture of the department has largely been made up of the combined cultures of the many different full-time departments where our fighters also work,” Pennino said. “Our department is at a time of transformation that the mayor, council and staff believe will provide for a safer Roswell and a department with its own unique culture of excellence.”

Of the 21 newly installed captains, 10 are certified EMTs. Others are paramedics, fire instructors, rescue rope technicians and drone operators. Pennino listed off their accomplishments.

“Collectively, this group of professionals has protected more than 20 cities and counties across the state of Georgia and represents over 400 years of fire service experience,” Pennino said.

One by one, Pennino called up each of the new captains to take photos and sign the oath.

City Councilwoman Lee Hills, liaison to the administration and governance department and public safety, gave brief remarks about the future of the department.

“This is just the beginning,” Hills said. “We’re about to tsunami into North Fulton.”

Councilman Mike Palermo spoke about Marcelo Zapata, former council member and public safety liaison. Zapata left office earlier this year for health reasons.

“I remember him really starting to talk more about what you all knew, what everybody in the Fire Department knew,” Palermo said. “We started asking even a few, not having a big group but getting a small portion to begin the process.”

Roswell councilman’s wife submits his resignation letter The wife of Roswell City Councilman Marcelo Zapata, acting under power of attorney, submitted his resignation letter in an email to Mayor Kurt Wilson on June 28.

While those plans never came to fruition, Palermo credits Zapata for helping start the thought process that eventually led to the strategic plan.

“I know Councilman Zapata would love to be here for all the years that he was advocating for that,” Palermo said. “When he hears about today, he’ll be very proud.”

As the plan is executed in the coming years, the full-time staff will continue to expand.

“I genuinely believe that the team in this room, both elected officials and staff with the support of friends and family in the community, will forever change the trajectory of the Roswell fire department and public safety in the city of Roswell,” Chief Pennino said.