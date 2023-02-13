Roswell lists openings for summer workers

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell announced on Feb. 6 it is accepting applications for more than 150 summer jobs across its Recreation, Parks , Historic and Cultural Affairs departments.
The positions are open to anyone 15 and up, including students, retirees and teachers looking for summer work. The job listings include camp counselor roles, swim coach and lifeguard jobs and concessions workers.
There are available roles at cheer camps, art camps, building camps and performing arts camps, as well as at local pools.
People interested in applying can find the job listings at roswellgov.com/summerjobs.