Roswell launches summer-long outdoor art installation

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Arts Fund Program Director Elan Buchen knows that an interactive public art and performance installation is something new, but he hopes the nonprofit’s newest project can activate the local art scene.
The organization has spent the past year working on ArtAround: Pathways, an installation that will run from mid-June to the end of September in Don White Park. The project displays over 30 pieces of art, a variety of performances and artist-led workshops all exploring the city’s response to nature. All are free.
It was a big step forward in Roswell’s Public Art Master Plan, established in 2017.
The total cost for the exhibit, including visual installations, performances and workshops, is $120,000. It fits into the four-year master plan that the nonprofit worked with the city on in 2022. Roswell Arts Fund has been the city’s designated art agency since 2015, but in recent years Buchen said there has been increased public and government interest in public art.
“We’re working hard not to have the arts be sort of separate on its own little island,” Buchen said.
One of the goals in the master plan is the “activation” of several so-called corridors in the city — spaces that connect popular spots in Roswell, he said.
“If there’s something that was really inspiring about Roswell and especially for this space, it’s that people are constantly moving through it,” Buchen said.
Don White Park was one of the plan’s key pathways to activate. Getting the project done was the next challenge. Buchen previously worked with the Atlanta BeltLine, a 22-mile multi-use trail system in the city where public art is much more common.
At the BeltLine, he explained, most artists will participate in “requests for proposals” where they come forward with a piece planned out and ask for a commission.
Buchen wanted to do things differently for the BeltLine. First, the program director asked how residents experience the space and what makes them love it.
“The inspiration comes from what Roswell truly is, it’s about our response to nature,” Buchen said. “It’s about play and it is about how we play in nature.”
To ensure the nature-oriented vision was executed, Buchen pursued “requests for qualifications,” in which artists submitted portfolios and were accepted to collaborate with Roswell Arts Fund on a piece.
“It isn’t about taking art from all over the place and slapping it here, it’s about finding the right fit in the right place and holding it to a high standard,” Buchen said.
The organization hired a variety of artists for the project. Roswell-based artist Sam Carter collaborated with the group on a series of troll-like figures that will be hidden throughout the park.
Carter typically works in Atlanta on film sets, specializing in set pieces, props and puppets for major projects from “Black Panther” to “Stranger Things.” He jumped at the chance to expand beyond film work and into a more local project.
“(I wanted) to get my hands on opportunities where I have more autonomy, to have my creative vision rather than one passed down by a department head,” Carter said.
It was his first time exploring Roswell’s art scene, which he said “doesn’t get the attention” it should.
“I think that the Roswell art scene is there, there’s a ton of creativity there,” Carter said.
When Roswell Arts Fund told Carter the exhibit would be outdoors and up for months, he settled on the creation of forest creatures — namely, Woodknotts.
The troll-like figures are his daughter’s concept. Carter described them as dwarflike tree dwelling forest creatures. He drew up the Woodknotts based on his daughter’s mythology and Roswell Arts Fund approved the idea.
“I’m not an artist with some big message behind my work,” Carter said. “I’m far more interested in humor.”
His approach matched the family-oriented Pathways project. He also created a field guide for children to use while they hunt for the Woodknotts along the trail.
One of the Roswell Arts Fund’s key goals, Buchen said, was to encourage the sense of play captured in art like Carter’s forest dwellers. Different pieces in the summer-long installation will have interactive and “playful” components.
“I think everyone plays, it’s just that they don’t know they still do,” Buchen said.
On a broader scale, Carter said he hopes his Woodknotts can contribute to an installation that would draw even his “buddies in the Perimeter” to come visit Roswell for the art scene. Buchen said he wants to create a destination.
“I’m trying to kind of create an experience that will not just make you enjoy the space, but also develop an appreciation for something that you wouldn’t ever have 20-30 minutes outside of Atlanta,” Buchen said.
The full performance schedule is available on the Roswell Arts Fund website.