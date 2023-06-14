Roswell launches first of outdoor concerts

ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell will host a free monthly summer concert series, Music on the Hill starting Friday, June 9, on the Roswell City Hall lawn at 38 Hill Street.
Residents can come to the free outdoor concert with blankets, chairs, picnics and bottles of wine to hear live music that spans decades of popular songs and genres. The concerts will be held every second Friday of the month from June to September from 7 to 9 p.m.
Guardians of the Jukebox, an ’80s cover band will kick off the series at the June 9 concert. On July 14 country music cover band Chuck Martin and the Line Up will perform. The August 11 concert is a ’70s funk music themed show by BJ Wilbanks, and the Sept. 8 band The Geek Squad will perform a selection of Motown, jazz, funk, hip hop and popular music.