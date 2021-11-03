Roswell incumbents ousted; Wilson set to be the new mayor

ROSWELL, Ga. — Kurt Wilson appears to have been elected the new mayor of Roswell, replacing incumbent Mayor Lori Henry by 8,787 votes, according to the unofficial results from Fulton County.
During a watch party at the Brookfield Country Club Tuesday night, Wilson said he was very excited to serve the city.
“I’m excited to take on the challenges and get this city going in a direction that I think is really going to be positive, not just for the next four years but for the next 20 years,” Wilson said. “It’s also important to me that we solve the acrimony that we have in our city, understanding that it’s going to take a leader to do that and having a leader who is willing to take the bullets so other people can start to work together like the City Council and staff.”
Henry made history in 2018 when she became the city’s first female mayor. She replaced Jere Wood, who had been Mayor of Roswell since 1997.
A small business owner, Henry began her tenure as a Design Review Board and Community Development Advisory Committee member. She was then elected to the Roswell City Council, where she served from 2001 to 2009 as well as briefly in 2017.
Henry pledged a new era of government transparency, responsible development and redevelopment, diversity and equity when she took office as mayor, but in recent months, she’s received stiff criticism due to the Oxbo Road realignment project.
The project has resulted in millions in cost overruns over the years, including a recent $2.5 million settlement agreement for failing to meet a deadline the city agreed to when it purchased property on Atlanta Street. This led Henry to call for an independent investigation that has cost taxpayers more than $109,000 to date. Overall, the project is expected to cost about $5 million over budget.
Voters also selected their choice for two City Council seats on Tuesday. Peter Vanstrom defeated incumbent Marie Willsey after receiving 8,296 votes for the Post 4 City Council seat, and Lee Hills defeated incumbent Matt Judy after receiving 7,971 votes for the Post 6 seat.
Vanstrom said he was humbled and ready to “roll up my sleeves” and get to work for Roswell. Hills echoed those feelings, adding that she has been thinking about running for a seat on the City Council for the past 15 years.
“I am very excited to get to represent Roswell residents,” Hills said. “I’m a Roswell resident and I’ve had questions and concerns and felt like it was time to put my money where my mouth is and get to work.”
However, while several candidates celebrated the end of a contentious election season, one City Council seat remains undecided and will be heading into a runoff on Nov. 30.
In the race for the Post 5 seat left vacant by Councilman Matthew Tyser, Will Morthland and Michael Dal Cerro failed to capture more than 50% of the vote. Dal Cerro received 5,334 votes and Morthland received 5,181 votes. Meanwhile, their opponent, Yalonda Freeman, received 3,204 votes.
On the ballot, voters were also asked whether to renew the .75-cent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales, or TSPLOST, and whether to continue the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education for another five-year term. Both measures passed.
Roswell is expected to receive $86.3 million through the transportation sales tax.
Return to appenmedia.com for updates.
