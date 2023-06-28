Roswell Inc in limbo as city opts to fund art, history nonprofits

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council voted June 26 to fund two of the city’s partner organizations for the upcoming year, pulling from a pot of $765,000 set aside in the 2024 budget.

The allocations were awarded to Roswell Arts Fund and the Roswell Historical Society. The council has not weighed in on how much each will receive. Nor has it indicated whether it will extend any funding to a third partner organization, Roswell Inc, a nonprofit that works with the city to promote economic development.

Created a decade ago, Roswell Inc has regularly received about $277,000 in city assistance each year to pursue business growth and retain existing commercial operations. It gathers an additional $500,000 in funding from private income.

This year, the organization was temporarily allocated $0 in the 2024 fiscal budget, alongside the Roswell Arts Fund and Roswell Historical Society.

All three partner organizations presented their funding requests at an April 25 budget work session. The organizations, which operate outside core city bureaucracy, all presented projects and costs for the 2024 fiscal year.

The three partner groups weren’t allocated any money in the approved 2024 fiscal year budget, though, because their contracts with the city needed to be reviewed and updated. The agreement lays out the responsibilities and partnership between the organization and the city.

Instead, the council set aside $765,759 in the budget for the partner organizations, planning to later allocate some funds from the lump sum as contracts are approved and extended.

A city representative said the mayor and council will determine exactly how much each partner organization receives after the memorandums are approved.

Roswell’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, known as Visit Roswell, is the city’s official destination marketing partner organization. Visit Roswell was allocated over $800,000 in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget separately from the lump sum for the rest of the partner groups. The group’s funding comes through a percentage of the city’s lodging tax revenues. Roswell receives the remainder of the lodging revenues.

Originally, Visit Roswell requested $694,000 in funding. The request was based on about 40 percent of an expected $1.5 million in lodging tax revenues.

At the June 26 meeting, councilmember approved an updated memorandum of understanding with Roswell Arts Fund and recognized an extended memorandum of understanding with Roswell Historical Society, clearing the path to decide on how much funding each will receive.

Roswell Arts Fund is the city’s designated art agency, tasked with implementing a four-year Public Art Master Plan through various projects and exhibitions. The nonprofit requested $465,00 at the April 24 work session for projects including ArtAround Roswell, trail-focused temporary installations and existing exhibit maintenance.

“I think you’ll see some really interesting thing while we’re working internally on some reorganization, identifying aesthetics and branding in the city so we can move forward with some potential public art down the road,” Roswell City Councilwoman Lee Hills said.

The nonprofit recently launched an outdoor summer-long public art installation called ArtAround: Pathways, one of the various free art projects the partner organization proposed in the April funding request.

The council also recognized an extended memorandum of understanding with the Roswell Historical Society, a nonprofit focused on preserving the history of the city. The group maintains the Roswell History Museum, the city’s archives, and the Old Roswell Cemetery.

The Roswell Historical Society requested $69,500 in archivist, assistant and guest services coordinator salaries.

Roswell Inc, the city’s accredited economic development organization, was left out of the partner contract updates. A city representative said the partner organization’s agreement is “under review” after staff sent an amended memorandum to the nonprofit.

Originally, Roswell Inc requested $315,000 in funding with the possible addition of a $36,000 leadership retreat. Without the approval of an amended memorandum of understanding, the organization sits at $0 in funding from the city.

Roswell Inc typically gathers over half its funding, about $500,000 from private income.

Roswell Inc did earn a mention during discussion on the five-year short-term work program and capital improvement element, which creates a list of projects and recommendations the city will implement from 2023-2028.

The documents are reviewed by the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The short-term work projects range from population-oriented tasks like monitoring and publicizing adult literacy programs, to economic development goals like promoting economic growth.

Many of the economic development goals are under the purview of Roswell Inc. At an April 18 meeting, though, the Planning Commission recommended that staff remove all mentions of Roswell Inc from the short-term work program documents.

Planning commissioners recommended that the responsibilities be listed instead under the city’s Economic Development Department. Councilwoman Christine Hall supported the suggestion, saying Roswell Inc operates under the leadership of the Economic Development Department. She called the change a matter of “clarifying language.”

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said he was “confused” why the Planning Commission would make a recommendation to remove Roswell Inc, instead of allowing the City Council to make that determination.

“What I don’t like is this sounds like there is a political piece in this because Roswell Inc is a highly charged topic within the city,” Wilson said.

City Attorney David Davidson said the inclusion or removal of Roswell Inc in the documents won’t “matter either way” from a legal perspective when it comes to the various projects, but he agreed that it was a political decision.

Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to forward the documents to the Atlanta Regional Commission and Georgia Department of Community Affairs without any mention of Roswell Inc, based on the understanding that the organization is included under the umbrella of the Economic Development Department.