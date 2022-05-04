Roswell hosts inaugural Earth Fair celebration

Area organizations, vendors and educators offer hands-on activities at the inaugural Roswell Earth Fair at Mimosa Hall and Gardens on April 23, celebrating all things Earth, outdoors and sustainability. The event also featured a tree planting with Mayor Kurt Wilson and council members Christine Hall, Will Morthland and Lee Hills. According to the Roswell Marketing Department, about 150 people attended the Earth Fair celebration throughout the day. Dena Bush, historic assets manager with Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs, said she was very pleased with the participation and is looking forward to next year’s event. “Being that this was our inaugural event, I was pleased with the types of activities they our participating area organizations offered and the engaging conversation with our panel about all things sustainability.”