Roswell honors military members at Memorial Day Ceremony

ROSWELL, Ga. — Thousands of people donned red, white and blue and gathered behind Roswell City Hall for the 24th annual Memorial Day Ceremony May 29, hosted by the city and the Rotary Club of Roswell.

The shady green space was transformed for the Memorial Day event with a massive American flag, 3,000 folding chairs, a stage and food trucks. The hour-long ceremony opened with a presentation of colors by members of the Sons of the American Revolution, a performance of the National Anthem by Kurt Hilbert and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Eagle Scout Nicholas Myer.

Roswell City Councilwoman Christine Hall delivered welcoming remarks about the city’s focus on honoring its veterans. Since Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson took office, every City Council meeting has honored an “esteemed veteran,” a tradition Hall said will continue while the mayor and council remain in office.

“There is no higher calling than those who serve in the United States Armed Forces, and it is the least we can do honor them,” Hall said.

The councilwoman said sharing military stories “speaks to the value we place on our service,” making those who serve a part of the community’s collective identity.

“They continue on through us,” Hall said.

The ceremony continued with a laying of the wreath at the city’s Faces of War memorial, a tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action, an armed forces tribute and a recognition of military representatives from each branch of the armed forces.

Sunny K. Park, a longtime metro Atlanta resident and South Korea native, spoke about his childhood in Korea and the support he received from U.S. military members during the Korean War.

Park said he was about to celebrate his eighth birthday when North Korea invaded South Korea and his way of life changed dramatically.

“Many of our freedoms were snatched away immediately,” Park said.

He recalled the loss of freedom of speech and assembly and being forced to report for community headcounts every morning and night. Park said citizens needed a permit to visit neighboring towns, living life “in a jail cell.”

“We sensed South Korea was about to fall under total community control, but then it was almost like magic,” Park said. “American troops arrived, and the tide of the war changed very quickly.”

Park said the 36,516 American servicemembers who died in the Korean War did it to protect his life and freedom. He immigrated to the United States in 1974 with no money, and decades later he is the president of Global Sun Investments who has served as a commissioner on the White House Advisory Commission. Park also served as Vice Chairman of Georgia Ports Authority and on non-profit boards including the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation and United Service Organizations Georgia.

Park received the USO Patriot Award in 2000 and has been named one of the most influential Atlantans. He said these achievements were only made possible through U.S. military support he received as a child.

“This Memorial Day, I hope that we think a moment about what we, the beneficiaries of the service of our military personnel who get killed in the war, can do to make a motion with the fallen heroes,” Park said.

He asked the crowed of thousands to repeat after him and say, “we’ll take care of our country and educate our next generation.”

Young dancers from the Tolbert Yilmaz School of Dance performed and recent Roswell High School graduate Olivia Rodman sang “Proud to be an American.”

Roswell Rotary Club former president and representative Lynne Lindsay said the performances were part of an effort to “include the youth.”

“They haven’t grown up with (war) so much, so we’re trying to incorporate them,” Lindsay said.