Roswell honors Juneteenth with community

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell’s Juneteenth celebration ended with community members gathered around the table, reflecting on the city’s past.

About two dozen people visited Roswell Presbyterian Church June 19 to watch performances by actor Tiffany Porter and John Doyle, who gave a half-hour theatrical presentation, “Reflections on Slavery in Roswell.” The performances were followed by a potluck dinner with dishes community members brought to share.

Juneteenth, which is short for June Nineteenth, marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.

It was originally celebrated in Texas on June 19, 1866, the day African Americans there learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, more than two years after it was issued.

In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in celebration and recognition of the end of slavery and to honor the culture and achievements of African Americans.

Historic Assets Manager Dena Bush said the city partnered with Roswell Presbyterian Church and Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens to bring Doyle back by popular demand. In February, Doyle partnered with Roswell Roots in celebration of Black History Month.

“Reflections on Slavery” is based upon a real-life individual, Luke Monroe, whose life in Roswell spanned before, during and after the Civil War. Through his performance, Doyle touched on themes of the interconnected lives of all people in the small town of Roswell and how enslaved people tried to maintain some agency over their own lives.

Porter, on the other hand, premiered a new play, “Welcome to Normal,” that will be shared at the Equitable Dinners event in September, where 5,000 people will gather to “inspire anti-racism action through art and courageous conversation.”

Equitable Dinners is a collaboration between Out of Hand Theater and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, The King Center, Partnership for Southern Equity and Fulton County Remembrance Coalition, among others. It is a free monthly series geared toward community learning.

Bush said the program on June 19 was intended to be all about community.

“When we first started this, we really wanted to provide the opportunity to enjoy this from a performance standpoint, but then also provide the opportunity to just gather around the table, perhaps meet someone new and have a conversation,” Bush said.

While eating dinner, the community was encouraged to reflect on the play and the story, what they connected with personally and what the performances inspired them to do differently.

Roswell’s Juneteenth celebration began on June 17, with Grammy-nominated producer and Billboard No. 1 artist Aaron Nigel Smith, who performed at the Cultural Arts Center. The King and Queens Chapter of the American Bridge Association and Roswell Roots also sponsored the sixth annual Bid Whist Card Party at the Roswell Adult Recreation Center on June 18.