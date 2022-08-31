Roswell honors former Councilman Zapata

ROSWELL, Ga. — Former City Councilman Marcelo Zapata was honored for his contributions to the City of Roswell at a reception and open forum on Aug. 29.

Residents, elected officials and family members hailed him as a man of integrity, values and loyalty.

Zapata was unable to attend the event for health reasons.

Addressing Zapata’s wife and daughter, Selena and Isabella, Mayor Kurt Wilson said Marcelo was a prime example of how one person can change the course of many events and that the city was better off because of him.

“Marcelo Zapata really was the beginning of the resident change agent in the City of Roswell and was often alone in that path and had the courage and audacity to stay on that path,” Wilson said. “So, a lot to learn, a lot to emulate, a lot to aspire to be like Marcelo Zapata.”

A special election to fill Zapata’s unexpired term on the Post 1 City Council seat will be held in conjunction with state and federal elections Nov. 8. Selena, acting under power of attorney, submitted his resignation letter to the mayor in June, citing medical reasons.

Marcelo Zapata was elected to the City Council in 2015 and won re-election in 2019. His term expires Dec. 31, 2023. The candidate who is elected to fill the remainder of his term will have to run for re-election in the November 2023 Municipal Election.

Residents pay homage

Longtime Roswell resident Janet Russell said she clearly remembers the night Marcelo was elected as the city’s first Hispanic elected official. Russell said she thinks Marcelo would be pleased to see that so many of the efforts he pushed for have come to fruition such as the recent hiring of Economic Development Director Darryl Connelly.

“People would say, ‘he always votes no,’” Russell said. “… And I would say, ‘Actually, he may be voting no, but what he is doing is voting yes for all the residents of Roswell, because he voted with his conscience.’ The man had integrity, values and loyalty, and I’m so glad that he came here and worked for us. I miss him terribly.”

Claire Snedeker said she remembers there were tears of joy during Marcelo’s first election. One of the things she thinks many people don’t realize is that Marcelo helped to increase online access so that everyone in the community could know about various open positions on boards and commissions.

“That was a passion of his, like how can we welcome everyone to participate in city government?” Snedeker said. “… I also think of his integrity and his ability to ask some really tough questions when things were being debated and discussed. And mostly, I think of his being driven to connect with people and take interest in them. The focus was always on others and not on himself.”

Jason Sabatino said that by often voting “no,” Marcelo forced the City Council to discuss the issue at-hand.

“I think one of the marks that may go unseen is how much better our city is and how different some of the outcomes were simply because he brought attention to a detail or an issue that others were either unwilling or afraid to talk about,” Sabatino said. “He brought a voice to people that were underrepresented in the city.”

State official pays tribute

Council members Christine Hall and Mike Palermo read a resolution from State Rep. Chuck Martin recognizing Zapata for his “outstanding public service” and “deep personal commitment to the welfare of the citizens of Roswell.”

It stated that during his seven years of service, the councilman acted as the liaison to the city’s Environmental and Public Works, Recreation and Parks, Community Development, Administration, Finance and Public Safety departments. It also recognized his work to repair the city’s aging infrastructure and make funding available to replace waterlines to improve water quality and reliability.

Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Roswell Housing Authority, said that one of the last meetings Zapata attended was a committee meeting in which he advocated for new waterlines so tenants at one of the agency’s properties could have access to clean, safe water.

“I know there were times when it would have been easier to step down and stay home and to not put up with some of the public ridicule that he did, because he stood for all of us as taxpayers,” Parrish said. “He was an ardent and fierce supporter of each and every person in this room that paid taxes to the City of Roswell to make sure that the city watched every dollar that was spent here.”

In a proclamation from the Office of the Mayor, Wilson said that Marcelo and Selena had moved to Horseshoe Bend in East Roswell in 2000, adding that Marcelo had learned from an early age what it meant to be a public servant. His mother, Wilson said, was a teacher and his father a lawyer and congressman in Argentina.

Wilson said that while on the City Council, Zapata raised awareness about the city’s need for a full-time fire department and was instrumental in supporting the purchase of ballistic gear, such as vests, helmets and tactical grade medical care tools, and a swift water rescue boat for the Roswell Fire Department.

Wilson said Zapata also established the makerspace Roswell Firelabs at the old fire station on Holcomb Bridge Road, developed the first Hispanic Citizens Police Academy, helped establish term limits for council members and was instrumental in the purchase of the Seven Branches property in East Roswell that is now a city park.

Councilman Peter Vanstrom wrapped up the celebration by reflecting on how so many Roswell residents had gathered to honor someone who had done so much for the city.

“I want to remind everybody that he is still fighting,” Vanstrom said. “He’s still fighting, and we need to pray for him.”

The family reflects

Selena thanked the public for their heartfelt words. She said Roswell was Marcelo’s adopted hometown and that out of all his endeavors, his work on the City Council was by far what meant the most to him.

“He just has this charisma that is fueled by his desire for bringing people together, and I think that is apparent to anyone who meets him,” Selena said.

She recalled a day earlier this year when she discovered a printout of the oath that he took when he was sworn into office in January 2016 that he kept in the side pocket of his car.

“He always put Roswell first, and we are enormously proud of him,” Selena said. “Isabella and I wish all the best for the city, Mayor Wilson and council members, and look forward to seeing the fruits of some of the seeds that Marcelo planted.”