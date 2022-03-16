Roswell History Museum construction begins

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Historical Society’s 25-year dream is finally coming to fruition.
Construction began in early February to transform the second floor of the Roswell Cultural Arts Center into a museum solely dedicated to housing items, such as textiles, artifacts, rare books and photographs, that detail the founding of the City of Roswell in 1854.
Roswell Historical Society President Kevin Bamford said that for decades the society shared the second floor of the Roswell Cultural Arts with the Georgia Ensemble Theatre and partnered with spaces like the Visitor’s Center for small showings.
But in 2021, Bamford decided it was time to push for a permanent space.
“It’s called Historic Roswell, we’re the Roswell Historical Society, we have all these collections, we need to get it out so people can see it,” Bamford said. “We need to have a space where people can touch it, feel it, know the stories throughout history, and I really worked hard to bring City Council members in and understand that story.”
City Council support
Bamford said he received a lot of positive feedback from the Roswell City Council at a budget presentation last year, and because the Roswell Cultural Arts Center is a city-owned building, the city agreed to spend approximately $150,000 to renovate the top floor for the museum.
Building Four Fabrication, a full-service exhibits and display firm in Atlanta specializing in custom-fabricated visual designs and environments as well as hospitality and custom artwork, is working on the build-out. Bamford said that should last until the end of March or mid-April.
The project has already been pushed back due to supply-chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bamford said the goal is to unveil the museum at the end of the summer or early fall.
Right now, a $75,000 capital campaign is underway to help raise the remaining funds necessary to complete the museum’s design and implementation plan. Bamford said the society has raised about half of that total so far.
“I think it’s just an exciting time,” Bamford said. “A lot of people have been hoping for this to happen at some point, and I know our surrounding sister cities have been able to put money towards opening similar things. … It was time for Roswell. Roswell is where it started.”
In 2018, the City of Alpharetta opened the Alpharetta and Old Milton County History Museum at 2 Park Plaza. The museum was more than four years in the making and houses a permanent collection of artifacts, interpretive displays and a Stories Project kiosk where visitors can hear 70 local residents speak.
The museum was funded by the City of Alpharetta, developed in partnership with the Alpharetta Historical Society, and put together under a more-than $300,000 contract by Malone Design/Fabrication, a Decatur-based creator of museum and visitor center exhibits.
Bamford and Elaine DeNiro, archivist for the Roswell Historical Society and City of Roswell Research Library and Archives, said the Roswell museum will be similar in that it will have a space for permanent displays as well as for rotating exhibits that celebrate different milestones in Roswell history.
DeNiro said she’s excited about all the new opportunities the community will have.
“Between the archives, the research library and museum, it’s going to be an amazing facility,” DeNiro said. “We’ll no longer have to be trotting around with our stuff and taking it across town. Now we can have a beautiful space with all our resources right there. The other amazing thing because of all this is that people have been contacting me to donate additional photographs and artifacts because they know now that they’re going to be seen at some point.”
Cemetery restoration continues
In the meantime, the society continues with efforts to restore the Old Roswell Cemetery on Woodstock Steet, which is under the guidance of Roswell Historical Society Project Chair Janet Johnson.
In April 2021, the cemetery, officially called Methodist Cemetery, was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The register is the federal government’s official list of districts, sites, buildings, structures and objects deemed worthy of preservation for their historical significance.
The Old Roswell Cemetery is only the fifth property in the city to achieve the designation. The other properties are Bulloch Hall, Barrington Hall, Smith Plantation and the Historic District.
Bamford said it took five years and three submissions to get the Old Roswell Cemetery on the list.
To date, Bamford said more than $65,500 has been raised for the cemetery restoration, 272 monuments have been repaired and funded by private donations, over 1,000 monuments have been cleaned by volunteers trained by the Roswell Historical Society, and 97 organizations and businesses have donated funds or volunteer hours.
Additionally, Bamford said 254 descendants who have family members buried at the Old Roswell Cemetery have been located, and many of them have shared their family documents and photos with the City of Roswell Research Library and Archives.
The next steps in the project are to restore the cemetery’s entrance off Woodstock Street, so the National Registry plaque can be installed.
To donate to the Roswell Historical Society’s capital campaign, visit roswellhistoricalsociety.org or send donations to Roswell Historical Society P.O. Box 1636 Roswell, GA 30077 and reference Museum Fund.
For updates or more information, visit the Roswell Historical Society on Facebook.