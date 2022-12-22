Roswell hires new Director of Transportation

ROSWELL, Ga. — On Dec. 13, Roswell announced Jeffrey S. Littlefield has been hired as the city’s new Director of Transportation. He took over the role from the city’s interim transportation director, Dan Skalsky. Littlefield will oversee all components of traffic and transportation in Roswell.

Previously, Littlefield worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation as a deputy division engineer. He has more than 18 years of experience in the field as an engineer and public manager, with experience in right-of-way management, roadway design, construction management and transportation improvement.

Littlefield earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Carolina State University and served in the United States Marines for eight years. He also worked as the construction services manager for A Morton Thomas and Associates.

“I am excited to execute the city’s transportation master plan and see the vision for this department unfold,” Littlefield said.