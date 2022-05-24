Economic Roswell: City hires development director, forms new development agency

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has hired a new full-time economic development director.
City Councilman Peter Vanstrom announced at the May 23 City Council meeting that Darryl Connelly is set to start June 6.
Connelly, a previous Roswell resident, is returning after serving more than 12 years as senior vice president of asset management for the New York City Economic Development Corporation, according to LinkedIn.
“We’re all very excited to have him join us,” Vanstrom said. “… He’s looking forward to coming back and being involved in the city. He understands the dynamics of the city, he understands that the residents come first, and he appreciates all the history and all the culture and all the beauty that is in this city.”
Vanstrom said that during the interview process, what impressed him the most about Connelly was his commitment to project completion and his excitement for a good challenge.
“Sometimes there seems to be a lag from point A to point Z to getting complete in the development of projects that we have going, and he will be tasked with that immediately and make sure that we move things along in this town as we keep building and growing our commercial district,” Vanstrom said.
Connelly also has a strong history of working on redevelopment, a talent Vanstrom said the City of Roswell needs to focus on more.
“We don’t have a lot of new areas,” Vanstrom said. “We’re looking at areas that we need to redevelop, and [Connelly’s] going to be very, very helpful.”
Also, at the May 23 meeting, the City Council approved the first reading of a proposed $172.8 million fiscal year 2023 budget, which includes $277,500 in funding for the economic development organization Roswell Inc, headed by Steve Stroud.
The allocation is an increase of $57,500 from what was presented at the May 9 City Council meeting. However, Mayor Kurt Wilson said it reflects the funding Roswell Inc asked for the previous year to sustain its efforts.
During public comment, longtime resident Janet Russell asked the City Council why it was continuing to fund Roswell Inc if the city is hiring a director for Economic Development.
Vanstrom said he expects Connelly and Roswell Inc to have “an amazing relationship.”
“We knew when we took office that the challenge – and the mayor has been working very, very hard on this – is how do we attract the bigger business, the corporates, the ITs that help,” Vanstrom said. “Those are the things that I’m looking forward to working with the economic development director on that goes a little outside of perhaps what Roswell Inc, with their limited team, has been able to accomplish.”
Wilson said that as a supporter of Roswell Inc, he is willing to take the “absolute burden of responsibility, blame and criticism” for the organization.
“I have seen a very positive movement from the leadership of Roswell Inc in the first five months of this mayor and City Council,” Wilson said. “I’ve seen some real activity that I’m very optimistic about, and as a consequence, we did not increase their budget. We just made their budget the same as last year.”
Lastly, at the May 23 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to activate a new Roswell Development Authority and dissolve all prior development authorities, not including the existing Downtown Development Authority.
The resolution states the members’ terms on prior development authorities have expired and that they have not taken any action in several years. Vanstrom said the new Roswell Development Authority will work in conjunction with the Downtown Development Authority, which oversees the central business district, to facilitate trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities in the city.
“Simply put, the new Roswell Development Authority is a huge and long overdue economic engine for the City of Roswell,” Vanstrom said. “Our main focus initially will be East Roswell and the Highway 9 corridor. We’re looking forward to getting going.”