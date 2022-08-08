Roswell hires Dobson as deputy chief of administration

ROSWELL, Ga. — Shane Dobson has joined the Roswell Fire Department as deputy chief of administration.
With nearly 30 years of experience in fire service, Dobson currently serves as deputy fire chief of professional services and training at DeKalb County Fire Rescue.
Before that, he was the deputy fire chief of operations, where he directed over 600 personnel from 26 stations and protected over 750,000 people. Dobson’s other experiences, include serving as assistant chief, battalion chief, captain, driver engineer and firefighter.
Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino said he’s excited to have Dobson join the team. From 2006-07, Dobson served the Roswell community as a part-time firefighter.
“He returns to Roswell with an enormous amount of experience that will serve the … community and the citizens of Roswell well,” Pennino said.
Dobson has a master’s degree in business administration, is a credentialed chief fire officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and holds a bachelor’s in organizational management and leadership.
One of Dobson’s major undertakings as deputy chief of administration will be to assist the command team with Roswell’s transition to a full-time staffing model, beginning with the hiring of 21 captains.
In June, the Roswell City Council passed the fiscal year 2023 budget, which includes funding to begin the transition over the next five years.
To apply for one of the 21 new full-time fire captain positions, visit roswellgov.com/Jobs.
Dobson’s expected start date with the Roswell Fire Department is Aug. 29.
— Chamian Cruz