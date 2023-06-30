Roswell High School unveils wall of history

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell High School is celebrating 185 years of education history with a recently unveiled history wall in the school atrium.
The project, “A Flight Through Hornet History” was produced in collaboration with the Roswell Historical Society. It celebrates 185 years of education over three campuses and six schoolhouses.
“The history wall coming to fruition means a great deal to me, it is a huge piece of the puzzle,” Roswell High School Principal LaToya Miley said. “I do believe it is onward and upward.
Miley said the visual map of the school’s history will help students connect to history and traditions at their “second home.”
Brand developer and graphic artist Pam Nitzken designed the piece, documenting Roswell High School’s origin as a two-room cabin in October 1838. The school for elementary and high school children, located on what is now Mimosa Boulevard, was called The Academy and eventually Roswell School.
When the city was annexed into Fulton County in 1932, the Roswell School became part of the Fulton County School System. In 1954, the elementary and high school students were physically separated when Roswell High School moved to its second campus on Alpharetta Street.
In 1990, Roswell High School moved to its third and current campus on King Road. The visual piece exhibiting over 100 years of history is on permanent display in the school’s atrium.
Roswell High School representatives said the school is planning a fall event where the public can visit the art piece.