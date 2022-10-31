Roswell Ghost Tour provides links haunts with history

ROSWELL, Ga. — Under the bandstand in Roswell’s town square, more than 20 people gathered for a 1-mile walking tour Oct. 25 to glimpse into the area’s history, its many hauntings and to feel a little bit of rain, known to heighten paranormal phenomena.

Going into its 24th year, the Roswell Ghost Tour takes place Friday and Saturday year-round and every night of the week during October, so long as six people are interested. The tour has seen regular outside investigators, like Shane Pittman, lead investigator for the Netflix series “28 Days Haunted.”

To join the creepy outing, people must sign a liability waiver. In general, the waiver protects the tour business when claims of injuries or other damages arise. But the waivers are born from a specific incident.

Kevin Baker, the evening’s guide, said the business found waivers necessary a couple of years ago after a group of about 40 Girl Scouts from Savannah ran into Atlanta Street after getting spooked by a ghost. All claimed the same story, of seeing an apparition of a little girl running right through them.

“If you get hurt because you see a ghost, that’s not on us,” Baker said.

Not just a fable

A firm believer in the supernatural and a history enthusiast, Baker became one of the many guides for the Roswell Ghost Tour last year around Halloween. As a kid, he lived in a haunted house in Jonesboro, where he said he would experience doors opening and closing.

Baker has worked other ghost and historical tours, but said Roswell’s is special.

“Everything is close knit,” he said, noting the city as an old mill town.

He also said Roswell is interesting because of its many ties to other cities, like Dahlonega and Savannah, and because of the many conflicts that happened in the city — Roswell was an “occupation town” during the Civil War, with a lot of Union officers.

“The best part is — everything that I tell on this tour, there is an actual historical reference to it,” he said. “You can look in the city archives. You can pull this information up.”

For a little over two hours, Baker led ghost tourists around key historical sites by the town square, including Bulloch Hall and Barrington Hall. Both are antebellum homes which can be toured during the day.

With a tablet in hand, Baker showed the group old black-and-white portraits of those who lived in the two homes. He also shared pictures that captured their ghosts, sent in by previous tourists, sometimes using his green laser to delineate the sightings.

A central piece to their histories, specifically Bulloch Hall, are the slaves who lived in quarters separate from the house.

Baker invited two people from the group to sit in the rocking chairs on the front porch of Bulloch, setting an electromagnetic field reader between them. He said people often feel anxiety while sitting in them.

A medium, part of Pittman’s investigative group, said she sensed a woman who called herself “mum.” Baker said the medium believed that “mum” seemed to have been the family’s senior servant, later finding a picture of what could be her sitting in a rocking chair on the front porch.

While no activity could be detected on the reader, one woman noted that she suddenly received a headache upon leaving the chair.

Haunted sites

There were other pit stops, too, where tourists learned about more prominent figures tied to the city and one-off sites known to host specters.

Baker described some haunted buildings currently used by businesses. However, one, which is considered the most haunted in the city, is currently empty. Baker said no business has held the property down for more than four years.

The tour’s owner, David Wood, said he had been a skeptic prior to one incident in the same building when a door slammed shut.

“I was the only one in the building,” Wood said.

At the end of the tour, back at the bandstand, Baker shared recordings from within the building. A ghost could clearly be heard saying, “God will see you,” which drew gasps and shuttering from the tour group.

Founders Cemetery was one of the last stops on the tour, which is the highest point in Roswell and home to Roswell King’s grave, the man who founded the city. The cemetery was once associated with the Roswell Presbyterian Church.

“The higher elevation would be close to God — it'd be easier for God to find,” Baker said, regarding Presbyterian belief.

While the cemetery was only used from 1840 to 1860, the unofficial cemetery is expansive. What can be seen today is only 1/18 of the original cemetery, Baker said. Most of the graves are unmarked and sit under nearby development.

On the way there, Baker asked the group to take notice of any outstanding smells, specifically of horse manure, antique perfume or cigar smoke. With no horses in sight, several on the tour noticed the smell of horse manure.

He said the smell stems from the funeral processions traveling from the nearby church up to the cemetery.

“It’s here, and it’s gone,” Baker said.

For more information on the tours or to make a reservation, visit roswellghosttour.com. Brave souls need to wear good walking shoes and bring a flashlight. Depending on the weather, an umbrella may be needed.