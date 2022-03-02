Roswell firefighters honored for saving resident’s life

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Fire Capt. Jack Allen and firefighter John Stancel were just doing their job one night in 2020, when they, without hesitation, entered the basement of a burning home to save a man and his dog.
Two years later, they are being recognized for their actions.
At a Feb. 28 Roswell City Council meeting, Mayor Kurt Wilson recognized Allen and Stancel for receiving the 2021 Georgia State Firefighters Association Life Saving Valor Award and commendation from Gov. Brian Kemp.
The award is given each year in acknowledgment of outstanding acts of service.
Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino said the two displayed bravery and heroism by voluntarily risking their personal safety to save the life of a fellow resident.
“As fire chief and command staff, highlighting the achievements of our team members is one of the most rewarding things that we get to do,” Pennino said.
According to Pennino, personnel from the Roswell Police and Fire departments were dispatched to a home on Crab Orchard Drive inside the Barrington Farms subdivision just before 1 a.m. on June 23, 2020, for a reported structure fire.
There, they found a two-story home already 85% engulfed in flames coming from the first floor and through the roof. While police were the first to arrive on scene, they were not able to get close to the house due to the intensity of the fire.
Pennino said the heat was so severe that one of the department’s firetrucks sustained damage parked on the street in front of the house.
But when Allen and Stancel arrived on the scene, Pennino said they quickly exited Truck 24 and entered the basement, where a senior citizen and his dog had been trapped.
“Captain Allen and firefighter Stancel carried the resident to safety, away from the burning structure to the driveway of the residence next door, where he was treated by waiting medical personnel,” Pennino said. “If not for the swift and courageous actions taken by Captain Allen and firefighter Stancel, the resident and his dog would have surely perished.”
In other business at the Feb. 28 meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to sign a contract with Stryker Contracting LLC for $134,583 to remodel Fire Station 25 on Hembree Road.
The fire station, built in 1991, has not received any upgrades except for a new roof. Now, the project includes remodeling the bunkroom, bathrooms and kitchen as well as replacing old furniture, desks, beds, chairs, carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. The kitchen cabinets, countertops and flooring will be replaced, and a new commercial dishwasher and refrigerator will be installed.
Additionally, the existing bunkroom walls will be extended from 5 feet to 7 feet, and a door will be installed in the opening to each bunk to provide privacy for the occupants. The lighting will be upgraded to LED fixtures to save on operating costs.
All bathroom countertops and the base cabinet in the female locker room will be replaced. Plus, the grout in both locker rooms will be deep cleaned, sealed and repaired. The cast iron sanitary sewer lines on the kitchen side of the building have corroded and will be replaced with polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, lines.
In total, the city received two bids for the project. Stryker Contracting was the low bidder.
The project will be funded through the Facilities Condition Assessment Program, capital projects fund and fire department general fund operating budget.