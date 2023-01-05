Roswell Fire officials reflect on “Keep the Wreath Green”

ROSWELL, Ga.— As the Roswell Fire Department concludes its “Keep the Wreath Green” initiative, the ornament has been dotted with red due to a few structure fires. Even with the red bulbs, the Roswell Fire officials say they feel positive about the first annual campaign.

The wreath is part of the Fire Department’s attempt to decrease structure fires over the holidays. For every structure fire in December, a green lightbulb was replaced with a red one.

The National Fire Protection Agency said Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

As of Dec. 29, the department has five red bulbs on the wreath. Two of the fires were related to cooking, one fire was from faulty electrical commitment, one was from improper use of heating equipment and one was from a chimney fire.

Nationwide, the NFPA reports that between 2015 and 2019, holiday decorations started an average of 790 home structure fires each year. It’s a statistic the Roswell Fire Department focused on when it announced the wreath initiative at the start of the December.

While none of the reported fires were from holiday decorations, fire officials stressed they were still preventable.

“Any fires are too many fires, especially during the holiday season, but we’re going to continue to push out the fire safety message to ensure everybody continues to stay safe not only through the colder months but also through the year,” Roswell Fire Department Public Information Officer Chad Miller said.

The idea behind the wreath campaign, Miller said, came from other departments across the nation.

“This year was kind of just a trial run, we kind of had a last-minute idea to find a wreath,” Miller said.

Within a few days, the department pulled together two wreaths. They partnered with a local Home Depot to get the wreath and lights.

This year, the two wreaths were split: one at the headquarters and one displayed at various events during December. Next year, Miller said they hope to have a wreath at every fire station.

Reflecting on the “trial run” of the wreaths, Miller is positive about the outcome. The goal is to have zero structure fires, but awareness is essential for the fire department.

Miller said at events like the Roswell Christmas tree lighting, people were curious about the wreath that displayed only green lights.

“For the first year, and really just having a few days to grow this idea, I think we’ve had a pretty solid impact,” Miller said.

Once the conversation is sparked, the department hopes to tell residents about major fire safety practices, especially ones relevant during the holidays.

Miller said cooking is the leading cause for home fires, and the second leading cause of home fire deaths. They often happen when cooking is left unattended.

“We want to stress the awareness while cooking of being present and mindful of the heating equipment on your stove,” Miller said.

While the effort to end home fires is a year-round concern, Miller pointed to things like holiday meals and space heater fires as issues around the coldest time of year.

He cautioned people to not leave space heaters unattended, and to heat frozen pipes with circulating warm air.

Miller said the red bulbs on the wreath bring home the reality of structure fires.

“Each of these bulbs, they represent a human being or a family that’s been directly impacted by a structure fire,” Miller said. “Many of them are preventable.”