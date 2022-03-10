Roswell Fire Department launches new system to cut response times

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department announced March 8 that it is now using a GPS tracker to dispatch the closest emergency response vehicle to a caller’s location.
Known as Automatic Vehicle Location dispatching, or AVL, the system reduces response times and makes it possible for dispatchers and command staff to locate fire crews even when they cannot be reached by radio or cell phone.
Prior to the upgrade, the Roswell 911 Emergency Communications Center would send a fire engine, ladder truck or rescue ambulance from the nearest fire station. But, according to the Roswell Fire Department, that did not necessarily mean they were the nearest fire truck or emergency response vehicle.
In some cases, the department states, fire apparatus assigned to a particular station could be out training, conducting area familiarization or returning from another call for service when a fire or medical emergency was dispatched.
Additionally, the department installed Cradlepoint in-vehicle routers to improve connectivity between the GPS-based vehicle location data and the city’s computer-aided dispatch system. The routers now continuously send the vehicle’s GPS coordinates to the CAD system in the Roswell 911 Emergency Communications Center.
The department says the new system was achieved through the joint efforts of staff from the fire department, Geographic Information Systems Division, Information Technology Division and the 911 Emergency Communications Center.
— Chamian Cruz