Roswell Fire Department improves response times

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department reported steady improvement in its response time to calls since 2021.
From January to June, fire officials said the department’s 90th percentile response time, which records how quickly the department responds to nine out of 10 emergency calls, was a full minute and 3 seconds faster than last year’s number. It also marked a 1 minute and 38 second improvement from June 2021.
“In June of 2023, the Roswell Fire Department achieved an average response time of 5 minutes and 46 seconds to emergency calls,” City Fire Chief Joe Pennino said.
The department attributes its success to automatic vehicle location dispatch, the dedication of its first responders and fluid communication between employees.
Automatic vehicle location, or AVL, dispatch is a technology that uses GPS data to dispatch the nearest emergency vehicle to the site of a call.
The Milton Fire-Rescue Department also uses AVL dispatch.
Alpharetta Fire Administration Chief Philip Seabolt said the Alpharetta Fire Division does not use AVL dispatch due to signal loss in city fire stations. However, Seabolt said the department’s firefighters are trained to dispatch the nearest unit to an incident when a call is received.
Roswell fire officials said the department is seeking part-time firefighters and will soon hire full-time positions.