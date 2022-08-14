Roswell farmers market promotes local businesses with fresh foods

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market continued its 2022 season Aug. 6 at Roswell Presbyterian Church.
While promoting small businesses, the weekly even, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon, allows local vendors to provide visitors with fresh, local farm, ranch and artisan foods direct from the producer. As an advocate for building a community around a local and sustainable food economy, the city’s marketplace encourages entrepreneurship centered around nutritional values.
“Something unique about our market is that we’re a producer-only market, so everything has to be grown within 100 miles of Roswell,” said market Manager Sherri Schreiner. “So far, it’s been a great season. I think it’s been a little busier than it was last year.”
Beginning in 2007, the market was conceived as a joint endeavor between Roswell Recreation and Parks and Fulton County. While originally located in Riverside Park, it quickly outgrew the parking facilities and moved to a parking lot behind City Hall. As the marketplace grew in popularity, it eventually found a new home at the church in 2021. This year marks Schreiner’s fourth year as manager.
As the marketplace continues to draw larger crowds of guests and residents, she hopes to see local vendors thrive and take their business further.
“It helps small business, and it helps the local food industry…I think it’s great for the economy,” Schreiner said. “We want to get [small businesses] to the next level. So, if we can have you out here and help you to be a success and move on…to bigger and better markets, we’re here to help them achieve that dream.”
The Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market will continue every Saturday morning through the end of October. Roswell Presbyterian Church is at 755 Mimosa Boulevard. For the safety of everyone, the market will be canceled during severe weather threats. For more information about the event or to learn how to become a volunteer or vendor, call 404-492-9938 or email roswell.fam@gmail.com.