ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market has moved to Roswell Presbyterian Church.
The market had been located at the City Hall grounds since 2010 when the city agreed to partner with market organizers, Market Manager Sherri Schreiner said.
Up till recently, the city had placed a moratorium on special event permits and in-person meetings because of the COVID pandemic.
“When we found out that we were not going to be able to have our market this year, we were stunned,” Schreiner said. “The reasons we got were COVID-related but didn't make a lot of sense since we were allowed to operate last year.”
The city lifted the moratorium in March and began issuing event permits and holding in-person meetings this month.
Events not sponsored by the city can return, like the Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market. Schreiner could apply for a permit and would have to agree to all stipulations from the city, such as requiring masks, practicing social distancing and taking temperatures, Community Relations Manager Julie Brechbill previously told The Herald.
“Since we were not really sure how things would turn out, I started brainstorming where the best place for our market to move [would be],” Schreiner said. “I made lots of calls and we started discussing it with Roswell Presbyterian Church. They welcomed the idea with open arms. They were excited, welcoming and it was a breath of fresh air.”
Schreiner said the market switched locations because a new positive relationship with the church was blossoming and as the city seemed to no longer wish to partner with the farmers market.
“We were going to have to start paying for a permit fee and adhere to regulations that we had never had to before,” Schreiner said. “Since we are non-profit, we could not take on those costs. If we had to, we would have had to pass the cost onto our vendors.”
The Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April to the end of October. It is a producer-only market ,so all items must be grown or made within 100 miles of Roswell, Schreiner said.
