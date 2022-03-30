Roswell enacts moratorium on multi-family housing applications

ROSWELL, Ga. — Emotions ran high at the March 28 Roswell City Council meeting when elected officials approved a temporary 90-day moratorium on new conditional-use multi-family housing applications.

The moratorium does not apply to applications where there is an existing multi-family use on a property or mixed-use projects with 25 percent or less residential. Councilman Mike Palermo said the move is intended to give the City Council a chance to make amendments to the Unified Development Code and provide clarity for developers moving forward.

“This is in no way currently banning multi-family, in no way is it reducing multi-family and in no way is it saying in the future multi-family will not continue to be an option for developers,” Palermo said. “… This is not in any way suggesting that any and all mixed-use in the future should be 25 percent or less residential.”

Over the next 90 days, Palermo said, the City Council plans to review the percentages for other zoning districts, such as commercial mixed-use, and define the difference between condos and apartments.

Mayor Kurt Wilson said it makes sense to do this now because it gives the newly elected officials, which includes three of the six City Council members, a chance to “take a breath” and come to a consensus about their vision for the city.

Wilson said Alpharetta was an example of a sister city that has done an “excellent job” over the past four to six years of revising its zoning code to serve residents and developers.

Roswell resident Denise Rauch agreed.

“We can’t chase every trend,” Rauch said. “We have to decide what our brand is, and then leadership has to be adroit enough to maximize our brand to the trends that match our objectives.”

But a handful of other Roswell residents didn’t see it that way.

Sarah Beeson, a frequent speaker at City Council meetings, said she thought the moratorium would only cause housing prices and rental rates to increase at a time when multi-family housing was already in high demand. She went on to cite multiple studies and data to prove her point, but when she continued to speak after her allotted five minutes, Wilson asked her to stop.

Beeson then alleged she had been cut off because she disagreed with the City Council but obliged and took a seat.

Reading from Beeson’s notes, another resident, Marla Cureton, said Palermo should recuse himself from voting on the matter because he owns a rental property on Roswell Farms Court and has an active listing on apartments.com.

“As a landlord here in Roswell who would stand to financially benefit from a multi-family housing moratorium, Councilman Palermo has a direct financial interest in the matter and, according to city code, would need to recuse himself from voting upon this resolution,” Cureton said.

Wilson said he was at a loss for words. He asked Beeson, who was still at her seat, if they were going to continue to have an “elusive argument” about multi-family housing every time it came up at a City Council meeting regardless of what other residents believed.

“You want Roswell to solve all the affordable housing game acting like Roswell is not already a significant player in affordable housing in North Fulton County, and it just seems like all the facts don’t matter and you keep beating us over the head regardless,” Wilson said. “I don’t even know what the point of the issue is. I really don’t.”

Wilson said the comment about Palermo was a “desperate” move to undermine the desires of a majority of residents who do not want “high-density single-family standalone apartments all up and down the corridors.” He claimed it’s not representative of what people who live in apartments want either.

“You’re (Beeson) just going to do what you want to do and you’re going to bring a small band of people who believe like you do and it’s a small band of people that this represents a minority of residents,” Wilson said.

Palermo said he has not been shy about his support for mixed-use projects that serve as destinations for both residents and visitors, but that Beeson’s claim that he wanted more mixed-use because he rents out a house was “absurd” and “ludicrous.”

“I have no problem not voting on this moratorium, because what I’m really focused on is to make sure the actual changes that we’re going to make are going to give the east side a development to be proud of and, frankly, give more opportunity to the west side as well,” Palermo said. “Alpharetta – they’ve been doing a great job and it’s not by accident. It’s because they’ve been taking careful consideration.”

Councilman Peter Vanstrom made the motion to approve the resolution, which was seconded by Councilwoman Lee Hills. It passed 4-0. Palermo abstained from voting, and Councilman Marcelo Zapata had an excused absence for the third month in a row.

