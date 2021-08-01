Roswell Economic Development and Tourism names new board executives

ROSWELL, Ga. —Roswell Economic Development and Tourism has named new leadership for its Board of Directors.

The board oversees the city’s economic development organization, Roswell, Inc., and its destination marketing organization, Visit Roswell.

Having served as board president for the past 10 years, Kenneth Davis becomes chairman, and Jon-Paul-Croom, president of Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, will serve as board president. Croom previously served on the board for four years.

Davis said that after nearly 15 years of serving on the board, he is proud to transition into the role as chairman.

“Our organization will be in great hands under the leadership of Jon-Paul Croom,” Davis said.

Croom said he has been honored to serve on the board and work with “an outstanding team of business leaders in our community” during the past few years.

“I would like to thank Ken Davis for his superb leadership as president of our organization and welcome his wisdom and guidance as I assume the role this year,” Croom said. “I would also like to recognize our nine new members, all of which are exceptional industry leaders and professionals that will further our economic development and tourism initiatives in the City of Roswell.”

The new board members come from a variety of backgrounds ranging from church pastor to company executives. They are all active in the Roswell business community or tourism industry.

Additionally, retiring board chairman Don Howard is stepping down after more than 25 years, and the board is welcoming to its executive committee current board member Misty Fernandez, area manager at Georgia Power. The new appointments took effect on July 1, each with three-year terms.

The nine new board members include Nate Armstrong, owner of Big Oak Tavern; Sarah Beeson, vice president of operations at Oasis Consulting Services; Andrew Grein, producer and CEO of Greintime Productions and Tackle Box; Rob Hill, vice president of operations at Black Stone Hotel Management Group; James Holmes, president of Truist Bank in the North Fulton and Forsyth market; Brian Oaks, pastor at Christ Fellowship; Steve Siders, partner at Odyssey Personal Financial Advisors; Lisa Stevens, owner of From the Earth Brewing Company and MKT Collaborative; and Georgia Virgo, general manager of Chattahoochee Operations at the Nantahala Outdoor Center.