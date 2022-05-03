Roswell draws closer to resuming work on Oxbo Road

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council met in special session May 2, approving two items to advance the Oxbo Road realignment project.
The measures include a resolution to create a transportation advisory commission and an amendment to a 2018 purchase and sales agreement with Vickery Creek Investments to install an off-site stormwater facilities/management system at 659 Atlanta Street.
In November, Mayor Kurt Wilson was elected shortly after an independent investigation into the Oxbo Road realignment project found extreme mismanagement by city staff. During his campaign, he promised to take ownership of the project and to form a transportation advisory commission to collect input from the community and avoid future problems.
While one resident, Jason Yowell, said he was thankful for the transportation commission, the amendment to the purchase and sales agreement drew some pushback.
Vickery Creek Investments is owned by Scott Gronholm.
Under the new agreement, the city is expected to provide and construct, at its own cost, a stormwater drainage manhole at the northeast corner of the property on Atlanta Street that will connect to its storm sewer system and stormwater treatment facility.
To do so, the city has agreed to pay Vickery Creek Investments $175,000, with an additional $24,000 placed in escrow in case the required roadwork is not completed within two years.
Interim Director of Transportation Dan Skalsky said that in 2018, when the city purchased the property for $425,000, it did not acquire it in its entirety. What the city paid for, he said, was access, right of ways and easements.
“The agreement that we had with this particular property owner was unworkable and undeliverable and as such it would have cost us substantially more to try to comply with our prior agreement and terms,” Skalsky said.
He added that while no additional funds are being approved beyond what was initially approved, the $175,000 accounts for the adjustments needed to finish the project by its new deadline of December 2023.
“This is, in my opinion, the best deal I could work out with Mr. Gronholm and his associates, and I think it’s a very good deal considering what our options were prior to working out this agreement,” Skalsky said.
In other business at the May 2 special called meeting, the City Council spoke extensively about the seven out of 11 goals it had accomplished in the first 100 days since new members, including a new mayor, were sworn in last January.
They include evaluating zero-based budgeting, implementing a “people’s calendar,” establishing an Oxbo Road Action Plan, implementing a comprehensive financial review, creating a transportation commission, activating an Arts Master Plan and establishing a “best in class” police pay plan.
Some of the items are pending approval at the next City Council meeting, slated for May 9 at 7 p.m.