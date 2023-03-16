Roswell denies request for greater residential density

ROSWELL, Ga. — Red-shirted residents packed the chamber at City Hall on March 13 to watch the Roswell City Council deny a rezoning request that would increase density on a 5.7-acre parcel at 8800 Eves Circle.

The so-called “Roswell red shirts” had gathered at the Feb. 13 City Council meeting to oppose the rezoning request when the developers asked that the agenda item be deferred until March. Roswell city staff had recommended approval of the rezoning request with conditions, while the Planning Commission recommended the request be denied.

The plot is mostly undeveloped with a single home on the site. Residents said the space has a dirt road many people use as a walking trail, and the large trees provide a shade cover for the area.

Applicant Igor Dubinsky, along with developer AEC Inc., had applied to rezone the parcel for 11 residential lots. The site is currently zoned RS-30 for single estate with restrictions, which allows five homes with a minimum lot size of 30,000 square feet each.

The lot was rezoned to RS-30 in 2016 when it was owned by a different party. The 2022 request for RS-12, single-family suburban living would allow 11 lots at 12,000 square feet each.

Zoning and land use attorney Julie Sellers gave a presentation on behalf of the developer to explain the reason for the request.

Sellers said the plot has been undeveloped in large part because of the challenges developers have with the property under its current zoning.

“The RS-12 with current conditions as approved in 2016 does not allow for reasonable economic use of the property,” Sellers said.

City Councilman Mike Palermo proposed the council remove some of the additional conditions on RS-30 that are adding to development difficulty instead of rezoning the parcel entirely.

Palermo specifically pointed to the first condition, which requires developers to build Eves Circle all the way to the southernmost boundary of the subject property with a road, curb and sidewalks. He also pointed to the fourth condition, which requires the developer to provide a 14-foot access easement connection from a public road to the adjacent River Terrace subdivision.

Mayor Kurt Wilson then opened the floor to resident comments. Michael Wright, president of the Windfaire Homeowners Association, a neighborhood adjacent to 8800 Eves Circle, said the parcel up for development on Eves Circle is accessed through Windfaire.

“That should be the primary driver for the character and consistency of what we’re going after here for this bit of land,” Wright said.

The developer’s representative referenced other nearby neighborhoods as proof of consistent “character” in the rezoning request, but Wright said his neighborhood should be the focus.

“The consistency and character is driven by Windfaire, not what’s through the trees and over a hill,” Wright said. “Northcliff adjacency shouldn’t be as relevant as Windfaire, the way you access the property.”

He also said the developers have not proven there is economic burden under the RS-12 zoning. Wright said residents are concerned about possible flooding issues, as well as a significant increase in traffic in the area.

Other residents took the floor to explain concerns about the development, including changes to the heavily trafficked dirt road that residents use as a walking trail, stormwater release from the parcel impacting other neighborhoods and a loss of large growth trees as construction begins.

Residents also showed videos and photos of the nearby creek and the damages increased stormwater caused to their properties.

After hours of discussion and a brief recess, the City Council unanimously denied the rezoning request while removing the first and fourth conditions from the 2016 RS-30 zoning agreement.

Northcliff resident Leta Wood said her neighborhood was pleased with the outcome.

“Residents in Northcliff have been walking the Eves Circle path for 34 years, it’s a sanctuary for hawks, fox, deer and families,” Wood said.

She added the developer “also won” by being able to build estate lots with access to an already paved area.