Roswell declines rezoning request for senior facility

ROSWELL, Ga. — Alabama-based developer Grovont Partners has officially exhausted all its options to build a 275,000-square-foot luxury senior living facility on Arnold Mill Road in Roswell after it failed to garner support from nearby residents.

The application was denied by default at the Nov. 29 City Council meeting for lack of a second motion. Roswell Planning and Zoning Director Jackie Deibel said any future rezoning requests for the property will have to wait a year.

In June, Grovont submitted an application asking the city to rezone properties at 12740 and 12770 Arnold Mill Road from agriculture to neighborhood mixed-used to allow construction of an independent and assisted living facility with memory care support. The properties sit near Roswell’s boundary with Milton.

Sarah Gregory, the project’s architect and director of senior living for CJMW Architecture, previously said the goal of the facility was to serve the growing population of seniors in Roswell. If approved, it would have provided multiple aging-in-place opportunities, including on-site dining venues and fitness, massage, and salon services for approximately 200 residents averaging in age from 80 to 85.

But the project faced pushback from the start. After the Planning Commission denied Grovont’s initial rezoning request in August, the City Council voted twice this fall to defer action even after Grovont revised its application and the Planning Commission recommended that it be approved.

Residents at the Nov. 29 City Council meeting, many of whom voiced their concerns at the Nov. 8 council meeting, said the project still did not fit with the city’s Unified Development Code or its 2040 Comprehensive Development Plan.

The UDC states that neighborhood mixed-use districts are intended to primarily provide neighborhood-serving retail and commercial uses at intensities compatible with the surrounding neighborhoods. More specifically, it requires an assortment of uses on the first floor, such as restaurants and retail, and limits any residential use to the second floor and above of a mixed-use building.

Resident Jennifer Chapman said Grovont’s plan only provides one use, which is institutional residential and doesn’t serve the residents of the nearby neighborhoods. She also took issue that Grovont did not have any in-person discussions with neighbors to ensure their visions align. Milton and Roswell, she said, want low-intensity development in the area.

“The neighbors in our area would like to be included in collaboration about a neighborhood mixed-use development that by definition of the comprehensive plan is there to serve us and our area,” Chapman said. “… If we don’t follow Roswell’s rules and put appropriate developments in their appropriately zoned areas, then a new precedent is being set for what’s allowed to be built in a neighborhood-serving area.”

A member of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan committee, Claire Snedeker, said that compatibility with the comprehensive plan was paramount in this and other zoning decisions. She added that the neighborhood serving node portion of the comprehensive plan in particular got a lot of consideration.

“Our comprehensive plan is key to our future, so I’d ask that you take the concerns and the issues of incompatibility that Mrs. Chapman raised from the neighborhoods and take those seriously,” Snedeker said. “They are fundamental and deserve to be a driving force for the zoning decision, and it’s hard to see how those points might not already be on the table in the discussion.”

Additionally, Jennifer Chapman’s husband, Brian Chapman, said that he was against the project being built because it would be located next door to his uncle’s house, which was built in 1939 by his great-grandfather. He compared it to Virginia Lee Burton’s 1942 children’s book “The Little House” warning against urban sprawl.

“Someday, the ironies of the universe will dictate that your child or grandchild or someone you know is going to bring you this book and you’re going to have to read it,” Brian Chapman said. “And when the child understands that it’s actually sad that the little house had to be moved out of the country because the sprawl took over, I hope that speaks to you because the child will understand. It takes us becoming adults to stop understanding and recognizing when something is rotten.”

Deibel said no other senior living facility in Roswell was currently located in an area that was classified as neighborhood mixed-use, but that the Planning Commission had recommended approval because the project’s top parcel fell within the neighborhood serving node.

Along with Gregory, Grovont Owner and Operator Dave Rodgers and Eberly and Associates civil engineer Wesley Reed attended the meeting but did not offer much of a rebuttal.

“We feel that we have made a compliant application,” Rodgers said.

Grovont already has retirement communities in Sandy Springs and Peachtree City. Rodgers did not respond to a request for comment about plans for the Roswell project Nov. 30.