Roswell cuts six roads from repaving list after bids exceed funding

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell residents will see fewer streets resurfaced this year after work bids came in higher than anticipated.

Members of the Roswell City Council advanced a road resurfacing contract at its March 29 Community Development and Transportation Committee meeting that will likely eliminate six roads that had been scheduled for upgrades this year.

Streets eliminated from Roswell's 2023 resurfacing schedule

Name From To Bannister Drive South Atlanta Street Dead End Heritage Court Heritage Trail Cul-De-Sac Heritage Trail South Atlanta Street Cul-De-Sac Hidden Pond Lane Crabapple Road Cul-De-Sac Ridgemont Drive Springview Court Spring Ridge Drive Springview Court Spring Ridge Drive Cul-De-Sec

The contract will be formally considered at the next City Council meeting. City staff said the roads that will be removed from the 2023 resurfacing list have top priority for 2024.

The city had originally allotted about $3.7 million in local and state funds to resurface 38 streets in its 2023 budget.

But bids for the work came in higher than anticipated. The lowest offer, from Allied Paving Company, was $4.1 million. City staff recommended paring down the list of streets.

“Those are just going to be delayed,” Roswell Transportation Director Jeffrey Littlefield said. “We will either add them to this year’s list with next year’s funding or they will be a priority in 2024.”

Littlefield said if the city elects to use 2024 funding to complete the roads in 2023, they will likely be finished by late summer. If not, the roads will be resurfaced in 2024.

The 32 roads still on the list will begin construction around May. Littlefield said the roads will be under a 90-day contract and should be completed in 2023.

Councilmembers also gave tentative approval for an agreement with the City of Milton to resurface Ebenezer Road. In November 2022, city staff determined some sections of the road needed to be resurfaced. Ebenezer Road is owned by Roswell and has sections in both cities. The project is estimated to cost the city $232,352 and will be funded as part of the city’s approved resurfacing program.

Because Roswell owns the road, the city will take the lead on managing the project. Milton will pay a maximum of $145,000 for its share of the work.

Roswell City Councilman Mike Palermo said he was “confused” about why the project is a priority for Roswell because there are not many homes in the area. Transportation Director Littlefield said there are 27 homes in Roswell on Ebenezer Road.

“It’s this high up [on the list] because it is a little bit of a safety hazard as well for our citizens,” Littlefield said.

Palermo said he would rather the city focuses on areas used frequently be residents, because Ebenezer Road is a primarily residential road with a dead end.

All the other councilmembers voted to include the project for this year.