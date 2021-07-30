Roswell considers shifting parks security to control of Roswell Police Department

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council approved on first reading Monday an amendment to the Municipal Code that would eliminate the Park Police Agency and transfer supervision of its staff to the Police Department.

The city authorized the Park Police Agency in the municipal code in 2015. It currently functions under the supervision of the Department of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs. The change is meant to facilitate more consistent law enforcement practices, including training, deployment and supervision.

Jeffrey Leatherman, director of Parks, Recreation, Historic and Cultural Affairs, said the move makes sense.

“Overall, when you look at the complexities of law enforcement, the manuals, the training, to have a separate agency under the city essentially functionally doing the same law enforcement work, it was recommended to mayor and council that we combine that effort to have a better administrative and supervision process,” he said. “But the reality is that the city and our citizens shouldn’t see any level of service decrease as it’s more of an administrative function at this time.”

A second reading is set in 30 days before the proposal can be finalized. After that, the Roswell Police Department would create a Park Police Special Unit, which would partner with the Department of Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs to schedule staff, set enforcement priorities and coordinate necessary staffing resources.

The Department of Recreation, Parks, Historic, and Cultural Affairs would also continue to advocate for annual funding in conjunction with the Roswell Police Department through budget recommendations. The department does not anticipate any financial impact from this change since the positions will remain authorized in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget and will be transferred to the Roswell Police Department.

“There are no new authorities provided,” Leatherman said. “As a park police department, we had the same level of authority as a law enforcement officer at the Roswell Police Department and that will all stay the same.”