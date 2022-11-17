Roswell committees discuss nearly $1 million in grant allocations

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council held two committee meetings Nov. 16 to discuss nearly $1 million in federal grand funding for community initiatives relating to charities, policing and historical preservation.

The Administration Department brought forward a resolution to reallocate more than $115,000 in Community Development block grant funds. The grant is intended to provide relief to individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The original recipient, Homestretch, was unable to complete the development of an adult education program, freeing up the funds for alternate recipients.

The council unanimously agreed to move discussion of the reallocation into a 30-day public comment period before deciding how to reallocate the funds.

There are four contenders for the funds: North Fulton Child Development Association early education scholarships; R&P Waller Park summer camp; R&P virtual programming for seniors; and Roswell Housing Authority part-time case manager.

Each of the contenders previously received funding from the block grant but have requested additional money to advance their programs.

Details on the public comment period will be announced soon.

In a related matter, councilmembers advanced submission of the Save America’s Treasures Grant application for Mimosa Hall in Roswell. The Save America’s Treasures grant program is administered through the National Park Service.

The application seeks up to $750,000 in one-to-one match funding for second floor renovations at the historic Antebellum estate.

The council also unanimously agreed to move forward on a Community Oriented Policing Services grant in the amount of $120,000. The COPS grant program, authorized by Congress in 1994, is administered through the U.S. Department of Justice and awards millions in federal dollars to states, counties and cities for community law enforcement efforts.

Roswell plans to use the grant to fund a Latino Citizen’s Police Academy, which will consist of two five-week programs aimed at teaching Latino residents the functions of police work.

Recommendations from the committee votes will be advanced for formal votes at a future City Council meeting.