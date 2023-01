ROSWELL, Ga. — The city of Roswell announced the trail at Old Mill Park on Mill Street that leads to the waterfall on the Roswell side of Vickery Creek will be closed until Apr. 30, 2023.

The Fulton County Department of Public Works will be repairing sewer pipes and manholes inside Old Mill Park, in the Fulton County sewer easement.

The lower section of trails, covered bridge, mill ruins, boardwalk and Old Mill Machine Shop will all remain open. The public can still access Old Mill park.