ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell City Councilmember Matt Judy has announced his intention to run for reelection. Judy, who represents Post 6, is seeking a second four-year term after first being elected to the office in 2017.
“It has been a tremendous honor representing my hometown of Roswell, friends and neighbors while on the City Council, and I am humbly asking for the opportunity to continue to serve,” said Judy.
Judy pointed to economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest issue facing the city in the immediate future.
He pointed to plans for city parks and extensive improvements to current parks and facilities as major achievements of his council term.
Judy says he hopes to lead the way on increasing communication from City Hall and promoting cohesion between residents and their local government.
Judy serves as City Council liaison for Public Safety and served as liaison to Public Works and Parks and Recreation earlier in his term. He is a lifelong Roswell resident and a graduate of Roswell High School. He is an entrepreneur with an undergraduate degree in management from Georgia Tech and a law degree from the Walter F George School of Law at Mercer University. He and his wife Allison have an 8-year-old son, Coleman, who attends Roswell North Elementary School.
