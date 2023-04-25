Roswell City Council talks funding for partner groups

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council began the process of refining its 2024 spending plan April 24, first at a work session and later at a formal meeting.

The council work session featured funding requests from partner organizations operating outside the core city bureaucracy – organizations representing cultural arts, economic development, beautification and historic preservation.

The council also set in motion the first round of the $179.6 million general obligation bonds that will fund projects for parking, public safety and parks and recreation.

At the work session, the council heard presentations from five of the city’s partner organizations.

Roswell Inc, the city’s accredited economic development organization, highlighted opportunities for continued growth in the coming year.

Steve Stroud, the nonprofit’s executive director, said the focus in 2024 is to collaborate with the City Council and mayor to foster business growth.

The organization proposed city funding of $315,000 for operations and for a leadership trip to visit sister cities to glean ideas for smart economic growth.

Roswell Inc also expects to receive an additional $499,000 in funding from private sources.

The $315,000 budget request is broken down into operations and staffing costs, economics and business development, industry support and communications.

The leadership retreat, projected to cost $36,000, is a structured trip to one of Roswell’s sister cities, like Asheville, North Carolina. Roswell Inc members meet with city staff and department heads to determine best practices.

Following the presentation, Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson asked Stroud, “What does success look like for Roswell Inc?”

Stroud said success is helping grow existing businesses and welcoming new businesses, using the economic strategy created by the mayor and council. Roswell Inc is primarily targeting information technology and medical companies.

Visit Roswell, the city’s destination marketing organization, presented a budget request of $694,060. The largest piece of the budget request, $401,950, is allocated to payroll. The rest is expected to fund marketing and advertising, administrative, promotional and mobile visitor services.

The request is based on 43.75 percent of the expected $1.5 million that will be collected in lodging tax revenues. The city receives the remainder of lodging revenues.

Representatives from Visit Roswell clarified that the “mobile visitor services” costs will fund the organization’s van, which is brought to many major Roswell events. The van was paid for with various sponsorships but needs funds for operating costs.

Funding the arts

The Roswell Arts Fund presented a budget request of $465,000 to fund public art projects across the city. In 2022, the organization created a “public art master plan” to be executed in the next four years.

Roswell Arts Fund Program Director Elan Buchen said the first year focused on building from the past. In the coming year, she said, the group hopes to refine and expand on the master plan. The most expensive project is ArtAround Roswell, a series of art activations across the city. Artist stipends and installation costs total $120,000.

The Arts Fund also proposed a $30,000 project centered in the Roswell trail systems called “Discovery of the Hidden,” which would create a series of temporary installations embedded into Roswell’s nature. Along with various other projects and an operations cost of $75,000 the organization requested just under half a million dollars.

Two other groups, the Roswell Historical Society and the Historic Roswell Beautification Project also presented their budget requests for 2024. The Roswell Historical Society, with a newly opened museum in the Cultural Arts Center is seeking $69,500 in archivist, guest services coordinator and assistant salaries.

Historic Roswell Beautification requested budget allocations for two components: $39,259 in flower installation and maintenance and $26,000 in general maintenance around downtown Roswell. The group also asked for general “assistance from the city” on maintaining the city’s landscape.

Bond issuance

At the City Council meeting that followed the work session, Roswell Finance Director Ryan Luckett presented a resolution to declare the city’s intent to move forward with the first issuance of the $179.6 million general obligation bonds voters approved in November 2022.

The bonds include three parts, $20 million for a downtown public parking deck, a $52 million bond for public safety capital projects and a $107.6 million bond for recreation and parks.

“The voters have unanimously voted for these projects, and we’re excited to get these rolling and the staff has been working so hard on it,” Councilman Peter Vanstrom said.

The first issuance of bond funds totals $86.2 million. Once the first bond issuance is completed, the city’s debt payments will begin in February 2024. Once the amount of money issued is determined, the city will also decide on the estimated millage rate increase to cover the debt.

The actual sale of bonds will occur on May 22 and the sale will close by June 8.