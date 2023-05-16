Roswell City Council takes first look at 2024 budget

ROSWELL, Ga. — At a special called meeting May 11, the Roswell City Council reviewed the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget, which includes funds for 25 new full-time fire department positions, $21 million for transportation projects and $5 million for historic parks and gardens.

The presentation is the first of three planned public meetings for the budget.

On Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. the city will hold the first budget reading, and the budget is set for adoption on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Roswell’s 2024 fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, 2024.

The proposed $194.3 million budget is up almost 14 percent from the current year, with $100.5 million going to the general fund that pays for day-to-day city operations. The general fund draws from property taxes and the countywide sales tax for revenue, each providing about $32 million. Additional funds come from businesses taxes and reserves.

In the budget presentation city officials highlighted Roswell’s ongoing investment into public safety, particularly pay increases to the Police Department and funds for the Fire Department.

In 2022, the Roswell Fire Department hired its first 21 full-time fire captains as part of a five-year strategic plan to make Roswell the “safest community in America.” The plan centered on a transition from part-time to full-time staff across five years to ease employee workloads.

With a $14.8 million budget, the Fire Department proposed 25 full-time positions, including a captain of logistics, who would be the department’s first full-time position dedicated to maintaining its seven fire stations and over 200 employees.

“This proposal represents a huge enhancement for public safety and the Fire Department,” Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino said.

The fire department proposed about $900,000 to fund part-time employees’ transition to full-time roles.

The Roswell Police Department accounts for the largest chunk of the city’s general fund expenditures, about 30 percent of the budget. The $30 million sum will increase various department funds and add new staff positions. Two proposed full-time roles to expand the city’s crimes against children unit will cost $370,016.

Roswell Parks and Recreation is also looking to add seven staff members, including landscape crew and a full-time wedding planner for historic parks and gardens, which will cost $270,912 total.

The proposed general fund expenses include a $2 million investment into the citywide road resurfacing and reconstruction program, as well as over $500,000 in bridge maintenance and replacement. The rest of the Transportation Department’s funds will come from the transportation special purpose local option sales tax. The tax will fund an additional $17 million in transportation-related projects including Riverside Road and Pine Grove Road corridor improvements.

Roswell is still waiting for the property tax digest values from Fulton County to determine the property tax rates. Currently, the proposed budget is based on the 2023 millage rate of 4.463 mills. While the city won’t receive the tax digest until July, city officials said there is “flexibility” within the proposed budget to adopt a lower millage rate.

The proposed budget does not include any additional tax increase that could come from the nearly $180 million bond referendum passed in November 2022. The additional millage rate from the bonds will be factored in when the bond sale is finalized, and the tax digest is released.

Some members of the City Council asked to adjust the budget approval timeline. The fiscal year does not begin until July 1, but the mayor expressed a desire to get the approval process done ahead of time. Councilman Peter Vanstrom pointed out that May 25 falls close to Memorial Day weekend, when many residents will be taking time off work.

“Attendance that evening would be a little tricky for, I imagine, a lot of citizens who might want to be here,” Vanstrom said. “I’m excited to see this moving so quickly and crisply and efficiently, but I don’t see a lot of harm in pushing this back a little bit.”

Councilman Mike Palermo suggested pushing the second reading and adoption of the budget to a Monday City Council meeting, weeks after the first budget reading.

Mayor Kurt Wilson said he expects residents will weigh in on the topic in the next 10 days, before May 22 and the city will have a “good sense of what they like and what they disapprove of.”