Roswell City Council seat heads to Dec. 6 runoff

ROSWELL, Ga. — Sarah Beeson and Allen Sells will go head-to-head in a Dec. 6 runoff to fill the Roswell City Council Post 1 seat for a one-year term.

The seat was formerly held by Marcelo Zapata, who resigned in late June for medical reasons.

Beeson secured 43.24 percent of the vote in the nonpartisan race, well below the 50.1 percent majority required to win under Roswell municipal code. Allen captured 26.15 percent of the vote.

The two other qualifying candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot were Jason Miller and Mulham Shbeib. Miller garnered 20.84 percent of the vote, and Shbeib drew 9.76 percent.

Earlier this fall, all four qualifying candidates sat down with Appen Media for interviews. A transcript of Beeson’s and Sells’ interviews can be accessed on Appen Media’s website.